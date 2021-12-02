The Wytches, Strange Bones and Calva Louise to play Revive Live shows

The Wytches.

The Wytches, Strange Bones and Calva Louise will play in Northampton next month when The National Lottery’s Revive Live tour returns.

Shows will be taking place across the country, with anyone who buys a ticket able to bring a friend for free if they are a National Lottery player.

The shows next year follow the success of the inaugural tour during the summer which saw The National Lottery contribute £1m to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of hundreds of live gigs, enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge upfront costs associated with touring were fully covered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strange Bones.

The Wytches will headline The Black Prince on Thursday, January 6, followed by Strange Bones and Calva Louise who will play a co-headline show on Tuesday, January 25.

Dan Rumsey, bassist in The Wytches, said: “We are really excited to be back out on the road with The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour.

“It’s an amazing thing to be a part of because these small venues are very close to our hearts.

“They helped us become a band and find ourselves when we were first starting out.

“Without them there would be no bands.

“That's why the campaign is so important, it allows musicians to go out and do what they love, and in turn keeps the grassroots venues open and running as they should be.”

The tour has again been put together with the Music Venue Trust, a registered charity created in January 2014 to help protect, secure and improve the UK live music network by securing the long-term future of grassroots music venues.

Other acts playing venues around the country as part of the tour include Enter Shikari, Becky Hill, Bastille, Feeder, Kojey Radical, Maisie Peters and The Coral.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said: “The overwhelming success of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in the summer meant it wasn’t a difficult decision to push forward with another set of shows in partnership with our friends at The National Lottery.

“By choosing January, a traditionally quiet time of year for live music, to launch a second phase of the tour, we hope to start the new year with a bang and to create some positive momentum in 2022 for the grassroots music sector.”

The money for this initiative comes from a National Lottery promotional fund and is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.

Tickets for The Wytches cost £15 before fees, tickets for Strange Bones and Calva Louise cost £10 before fees. Support for both shows is to be announced.

Terms and conditions apply for ticket holders to be able to bring a friend for free. Full details are available online.