The Vaccines to bring Back In Love City tour to region's venues

The Vaccines.

The Vaccines will headline the Roadmender in Northampton and Esquires in Bedford next month, following the release of the band’s upcoming album Back In Love City.

Since forming, The Vaccines have sold more than two million records worldwide, cementing their position as torch-carriers for British guitar music in the modern era.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, September 24, followed by the Bedford venue on Tuesday, September 28. The Bedford gig is part of the national #ReviveLive gigs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vaccines.

Back In Love City was born from the band’s fascination with emotions as commodities and the desperation for human connection.

Recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, with producer Daniel Ledinsky the album is The Vaccines’ most euphoric, visceral and visionary work to date.

It’s a record that sees the five-piece assert themselves as one of Britain’s most vital guitar bands, with 13 songs set against the fictional metropolis of the album’s title.

As a backdrop for the album’s hyperbolic tales of 21st-century escapism, Love City has allowed singer and guitarist Justin Young’s songwriting to flourish.

He imagined The Vaccines as the house-band in Love City, a place where safety, solace and satisfaction are on offer as much as love, where mental and physical pleasure is for sale, and where nobody has to be alone.

The album was finished early in 2020 and mixed by Andrew Maury (Lizzo, Post Malone) with additional production from Fryars (Pharrell Williams, Mark Ronson).

It’s not a lockdown record, but its theme of escapism in modern life resonates more than ever in the pandemic era.

A musical leap forward for the band, Back In Love City is The Vaccines’ heaviest record to date.

Young is joined in The Vaccines by guitarist Freddie Cowan, bassist Árni Árnason, keyboard player Tim Lanham and drummer Yoann Intoni.

The new record follows the 10th anniversary celebrations of their seminal debut, What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? which first catapulted the band into the modern rock and roll canon.

Each of their four albums so far have charted in the Top 5 in the UK, with second album, Come Of Age, topping the UK album charts.

Tickets for the Northampton gig cost £25 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7pm, over 18s only.

Tickets for the Bedford show, which is part of the #ReviveLive tour, cost £17.50 before fees and ticket holders able to 'bring a friend for free' (T&Cs apply). This is an all ages show.