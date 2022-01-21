The Undertones announce rescheduled Roadmender show

The Undertones are headlining the Roadmender.

Legendary Derry punks The Undertones will headline the Roadmender in March as part of a nine-date tour of the UK.

The rescheduled show is at the Northampton venue on Friday, March 11 and tickets are on sale now.

The Undertones formed in the mid-1970s, originally comprising of John O’Neill, Damian O’Neill, Fergal Sharkey, Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Practicing in their bedrooms eventually led to the band recording Teenage Kicks in 1978, with John Peel famously playing it twice in a row on his radio show.

The Undertones signed with Sire Records and Teenage Kicks was re-released, resulting in the band's first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Over the next five years, the band crafted further pop gems such as Here Comes The Summer, Jimmy Jimmy, You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It), Wednesday Week and My Perfect Cousin. They also recorded four acclaimed LPs.

In 1983 Sharkey left to pursue a solo career and the remaining members decided to call it a day.

The band reformed in 1999 without Sharkey, with fellow Derryman Paul McLoone on vocals.

They went onto release the acclaimed album Get What You Need and have since released further singles and vinyl remasters.