The Subways set to return to Northampton for Black Prince gig his Autumn
The alt-rock trio will kick off their tour at the venue where they previously played a sold-out gig in January last year.
The Subways released their fifth album Uncertain Joys in 2023, before embarking on a 26-date European tour with fellow Brit-rockers Ash.
The band crashed onto the music scene with their debut album Young For Eternity which featured the single Rock & Roll Queen.
Their sophomore record All Or Nothing was recorded in LA with Butch Vig while their third album Money and Celebrity Followed in 2011 and their self-titled fourth album in 2015.
Latest album Uncertain Joys was produced by Lunn at his studio and mixed by the Grammy Award winning Adrian Bushby.
More than two decades into their career, the band remain one of the most exciting live acts on the circuit, thrilling crowds with their explosive sound and performances.
In 20 years of international touring they have headlined gigs across the world and shared stages with AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Oasis, appeared on Live at Abbey Road, the Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.
The Subways comprise of singer and guitarist Billy Lunn, singer and bassist Charlotte Cooper and drummer Camille Phillips who joined in 2021 replacing original drummer Josh Morgan.
The Subways headline The Black Prince on Tuesday, October 1.
Tickets are on sale now and cost £20 before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/39044310
Support is TBC.
For more information, visit www.thesubways.net