The Stencil Pencils added to Northampton Music Festival main stage line up

The Stencil Pencils have been added to this year's NMF main stage.

The Stencil Pencils have been added to the line up for this year’s Northampton Music Festival which takes place this weekend.

The trio, which comprise of siblings Indiana, 9, Kale, 12, and Johnson, 14, formed following a homework project set by their teachers during the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020.

They will join acts including Billy Lockett, Great Adamz, Maddox Jones and Anti!i on the Main Stage in Abington Street on Sunday, September 10, taking to the stage at 12.30pm.

In February this year, The Stencil Pencils auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in Manchester, receiving four ‘Yeses’ from the judges.

The trio write their own songs about inclusion, diversity and their environment and have also had messages of support from the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Stencil Pencils performed at Camp Bestival last year and were invited to return by founder Rob Da Bank to this year’s festival in Dorset.

They were also involved in the celebrations for Milton Keynes becoming a city in October last year and have received support from the likes of Sam Ryder, Fat Boy Slim, Jo Whiley and major TV broadcasters and national newspapers.

For more information about The Stencil Pencils, visit https://linktr.ee/thestencilpencils

Acts will be performing on nine stages across Northampton town centre on Sunday. Admission is free. A full preview to this weekend’s Northampton Music Festival is available here.

Following Billy Lockett’s headline set on the Main Stage, he will play an intimate guitar set at The Lab in Charles Street.