The Scribes, Aphrodite and Dub Catalyst among acts to play Music Barn Festival

The Scribes will play at The Music Barn Festival this summer.

DJ Aphrodite, hip-hop trio The Scribes and 10 piece reggae band Dub Catalyst are among the first acts which have been announced for this year’s Music Barn Festival.

Organisers of the event have started to reveal acts which will play at the one day festival which will return to Cranford, near Kettering, on Saturday, June 29.

Other names which have been announced include Fountain, DJOP1, Dupex and Queen tribute act, This Is Queen.

There will be more than 30 acts playing across four stages - The Saloon Stage, The Electric Forge, The Selecta Stage and The Slade.

In previous years, acts including The Futureheads, Dub Pistols, Lottery Winners, Opus Kink, Mark Morriss, Sleeper, The Hoosiers and Seb Fontaine have all played at the festival.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and cost £35 before fees. VIP upgrades are also available.

Camping passes must be bought separately and cost £20 per campervan.

The festival is for people over 18-years-old only.