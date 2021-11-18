The Lovey Eggs returning to Northampton as part of I Am Moron tour

The Lovely Eggs.

The Lovely Eggs will be returning to Northampton next year as part of a 20-date UK tour in support of their latest album.

The punk rock duo from Lancashire released their sixth album I Am Moron last year, with the record taking the top spot in the UK’s Official Independent Album Chart, Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Independent Album Breakers Chart.

They worked on the record with Grammy award winning producer Dave Fridmann in upstate New York and upon its release, it was met with critical acclaim from across the music press and was also featured as one of BBC 6 Music’s Album Of The Day.

The Lovey Eggs on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton in 2018. Photo by David Jackson.

With observational and often surreal lyrics about life, The Lovely Eggs have a powerful raw sound that creates the sonic illusion of a band twice their size and have become known for their ferocious yet joyous live performances.

Lead single from their latest album, This Decision, unfurled a seething two-minute-and-fifty-seconds of rage, reaching number one in both the UK’s Official Physical Singles Chart and Official Vinyl Singles Chart. Its follow up Still Second Rate ironically reached number two in both charts.

Despite having no management, booking agents, label or publisher, guitarist and singer Holly Ross and drummer David Blackwell continue to sell out gigs across the UK as well as touring across Europe and further afield.

Recent single I, Moron saw the duo team up with the godfather of punk Iggy Pop and they also featured on a cover of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

The Lovely Eggs headline the Abington Square venue on Thursday, April 14.