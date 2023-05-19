The Futureheads are headlining the opening day of the Music Barn Festival.

The Futureheads, Lottery Winners and Dub Pistols are among the acts which will play at The Music Barn Festival next month.

Organisers of the annual festival have this week announced the full line-up of acts which will perform when it returns to its regular site in Cranford, near Kettering, in June.

The main stage on the Friday will be headlined by The Futureheads, with support by Lottery Winners, Opus Kink, The Skalectrics, Maddox Jones and Ross Alexander.

Selecta will headline The Slade stage, with support by Evil B, Sub Zero, Crossy, Maddy V, Madusa, RC Origins, Ruthless MC, Toddlah, Chunky Bizzle and Line B.

On The Forge Space stage, there will be performances by the Revive DJs, Big Bopper Disco, The Promised Lands and Silent Disco.

On the Saturday, the main stage will be headlined by Dub Pistols with support by King Brasstards, Rosalie Conningham, The Molotovs, Gaz Brookfield, Luna Bay and Blue Cabs.

The Slade stage will be headlined by Jeremy Healy with performances by Kevin McKay, 1905 Project, Kayleigh Maria, Jake Jaggard, Riley, Dupex, Andizz, Shombo, RS and Cally Gage vs Tammy Alanah.

The Forge Space will be headlined by Jaguar Skills with sets by The Nextman, DJ OP1, Roast Beatz, Flash Peasants and DJD.

The Music Barn festival was originally set up to help raise money for a county based palliative care hospice and the event still donates to different charities through profits.

This year, it will also be supporting the Hope Centre in Northampton and Kettering Street Pastors.

The Music Barn Festival takes place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. It is an event for over 18s only.

Day tickets cost from £30 or £60 for a weekend pass. Camping passes are available but must be purchased separately.

Gates open at 2pm on the Friday and close at 2am. The following day, gates open at midday with the event again running until 2am.