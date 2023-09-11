The Enemy's Tom Clarke announces new solo date following Roadmender postponement

The Enemy front man Tom Clarke, centre, is headlining The Roadmender.

A solo acoustic gig by The Enemy frontman Tom Clarke take place in February next year after last weekend’s show was postponed.

The singer said logistical problems had led to the cancellation of the gig at the Roadmender in Northampton and other solo dates.

He will now headline the venue on Saturday, February 10.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke said: “Firstly thanks to everyone for an amazing festival season with The Enemy, the shows have been amazing.

Most Popular

"Unfortunately due to some logistical problems I am having to reschedule the solo tour.

"This isn't really the fault of anyone, the promoters and venues are being amazing and working with me to make sure all the shows still happen and that none get cancelled.

"Sometimes these things happen but the main thing is all the shows will go ahead, just a little later than planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The flip side of this is some more positive news. The solo tour not happening over the next few months creates the opportunity for me to get in the studio with Liam and Andy and start working on new material for The Enemy.

"I've hinted at this before, but can now confirm we are - all three of us - making a new Enemy record.

"I hope this softens the blow of the solo dates being pushed back a bit. More news on new material will be announced soon.”

The Enemy formed in Coventry in the early 2000s, with their debut album We’ll Live And Die In These Towns topping the UK charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band went onto release three further albums before disbanding in 2016.

Clarke released his debut solo album The Chronicles Of Nigel in 2021, before The Enemy reformed the following year.