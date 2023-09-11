News you can trust since 1931
The Enemy's Tom Clarke announces new solo date following Roadmender postponement

The singer-songwriter will now headline the Northampton venue in February.
By David Jackson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
The Enemy front man Tom Clarke, centre, is headlining The Roadmender.The Enemy front man Tom Clarke, centre, is headlining The Roadmender.
The Enemy front man Tom Clarke, centre, is headlining The Roadmender.

A solo acoustic gig by The Enemy frontman Tom Clarke take place in February next year after last weekend’s show was postponed.

The singer said logistical problems had led to the cancellation of the gig at the Roadmender in Northampton and other solo dates.

He will now headline the venue on Saturday, February 10.

Clarke said: “Firstly thanks to everyone for an amazing festival season with The Enemy, the shows have been amazing.

    "Unfortunately due to some logistical problems I am having to reschedule the solo tour.

    "This isn't really the fault of anyone, the promoters and venues are being amazing and working with me to make sure all the shows still happen and that none get cancelled.

    "Sometimes these things happen but the main thing is all the shows will go ahead, just a little later than planned.

    "The flip side of this is some more positive news. The solo tour not happening over the next few months creates the opportunity for me to get in the studio with Liam and Andy and start working on new material for The Enemy.

    "I've hinted at this before, but can now confirm we are - all three of us - making a new Enemy record.

    "I hope this softens the blow of the solo dates being pushed back a bit. More news on new material will be announced soon.”

    The Enemy formed in Coventry in the early 2000s, with their debut album We’ll Live And Die In These Towns topping the UK charts.

    The band went onto release three further albums before disbanding in 2016.

    Clarke released his debut solo album The Chronicles Of Nigel in 2021, before The Enemy reformed the following year.

    Original tickets will remain valid. They can also be bought at https://www.gigantic.com/tom-clarke-solo-the-enemy-tickets/northampton-roadmender-northampton/2024-02-10-19-00

