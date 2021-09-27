The Earls Barton Soap Box Derby 2021 IN PICTURES

The highly anticipated annual Soap Box Derby in Earls Barton took place on Sunday, September 26.

There was a total of 25 entries this year, each one dazzling crowds with their creativity.

The racing commenced at 11am and finished at around 3pm with The Square being closed off from 9am to 5pm that day. There was no access to the square or through the village through Broad Street, Station Road, High Street or West Street during this period.

In first place was Danny Golden with his cart 'White Mills Warrior' followed by Lee Garner with 'Plonks Peddlers' and Elliot Denney with 'Hendrix McQueen'.

Other striking soap boxes include 'The Hoghorts Express' - inspired by Harry Potter - by Nick Burles and 'Up The Tavern' - inspired by the Disney Pixar animated film, 'Up - by Steve Battams.

Congratulations to all the racers - here are some pictures from the big day!

