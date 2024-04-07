The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown bring UK tour to Northampton

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown are headlining The Black Prince.

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown are heading to Northampton this week to play a headline gig at The Black Prince as part of their UK tour.

Fronted by the acclaimed singer songwriter of the same name, Brown is synonymous with his 1968 hit Fire and the hammond-driven Crazy World line-up which spawned it.

However, his ‘God of Hellfire’ burned out fast and in 1970 he returned with a new project - the prog-festival freak-show Kingdom Come which was followed by a varied solo career.

Brown is best known for his flamboyant theatrical performances and his powerful, wide- ranging operatic voice.

He has been a major influence on a wide range of musicians due to his vocal ability, wild stage persona and concepts.

He was associated with acts including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Frank Zappa, Hawkwind, Klaus Schultze and Alice Cooper and made a cameo appearance in the cult film The Committee and also Tommy.

His countless collaborations include The Alan Parsons Project, The Stranglers and The Prodigy.

Brown topped the charts with Fire in the UK and Canada and reached number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The album, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, also had top 10 ten success on both sides of the Atlantic.

His latest albums, Long Lond Road and Monster’s Ball were released in 2022.

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown headline the Abington Square venue on Friday, April 12.