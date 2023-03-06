Ten-year-old autistic author from Northampton publishes his second book

Aston Smith, from Northampton, is a keen aspiring astronomer with a fascination of space, time, everything in the observable universe and beyond. So much so, that at the age of 8 years old, he decided to create and publish a book containing facts about our solar system. After selling his first book worldwide, he has now published his second book which has new facts, hand drawn illustrations and pictures.

Things About Space is an interactive book where readers are able to scan QR codes and listen to Aston narrate each page in his own voice. This is especially advantageous for young children who may struggle with some of the more complex object names and terminology.

Living with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), Aston has found researching and creating his factual book about the space objects in our solar system both extremely challenging and satisfying. His fascination with space and the expanding universe captures his interest and provides him with focus and a welcome calm to his chaotic frame of mind.

Young autistic author publishes his 2nd book

His first book was called The Solar System and it sold in countries around the world, after being written during lockdown. Following the success of his first book, he has created a second book which includes updated hand drawn illustrations, pictures captured through his telescope and photos from NASA.

Aston is the Junior Astronomer for Milton Keynes based charity UK Astronomy. He has committed to donating £2 from the sale of every copy of Things About Space to this charity, which is very close to his heart.Further information about Astons book, or to buy your own copy visit www.astonsmith.me.uk

