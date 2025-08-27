Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see in the coming weeks

Mark Edel-Hunt plays Alan Turing in Breaking The Code

From historical drama to musical mayhem, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Breaking The Code, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11 to Saturday September 27

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the 20th century, Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, helping secure victory for the Allied forces in the Second World War. Hugh Whitemore’s acclaimed play Breaking The Code helps theatregoers get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding. For the first time, the original play will feature a new epilogue taking into consideration Turing’s recent royal pardon. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 The Horne Section’s Hit Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11

The Horne Section's Hit Show is coming to Northampton

Described by the Guardian as “Britain’s funniest band”, The Horne Section have had two series of their own Channel 4 TV show and an iTunes-chart-topping podcast. The six-headed band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. It’s all led by Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the Bafta and National Comedy Award winning Taskmaster. Separately, members of The Horne Section have performed with recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, Florence and the Machine, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, Basement Jaxx, Disclosure and Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 The Everly Brothers by Candlelight, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, September 5

Be immersed in the soul-stirring tunes of the Everly Brothers in this acoustic theatre show, brought to life by performers Gerry Slattery and Jane Alexandra from London’s West End, with a live band of top-tier musicians. The timeless hits of the Everlys are enriched by the warm harmonies of acoustic guitars and the elegant touch of live strings and percussion. Anecdotes and stories add a personal touch to those enigmatic songs. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

Family epic Blood Brothers hits the stage in Milton Keynes

4 Broughton Annual Village Show and Fun Day, Saturday September 6, 2pm to 5pm

The craft and produce show has more than 50 classes for entries of local produce and crafts, while the Fun Day afternoon will include stalls and side-shows, exhibitors of local crafts, raffle, welly wanging, a bouncy castle and a human Punch and Judy show. There will be a display of classic Volkswagens, a Fun Dog Show open to all, and live music throughout the afternoon from Nightstar Flutes and Kettering Ukulele Plus Ensemble. Cream Teas and BBQ refreshments will be on sale, while there will also be a Real Ale beer tent. Free entry and parking.

5 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, until Sunday September 7

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

The adventures of Percy Jackson come to life on stage (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

6 Lunaflix Outdoor Film Season, Tower Field, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, August 22 to 30

Picnic with friends and family while watching classics and blockbusters: Dirty Dancing, the new Bridget Jones, Greatest Showman, the Wild Robot, Sinners and Wicked. There’s free parking, too. Visit www.lunaflix.co.uk to book.

7 That ‘90s Festival, Corby, Saturday August 30

After a debut in 2024 that was named Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back – and this year’s promises to take things to a new level. The festival will be packed with ‘90s acts, top DJs and full-throttle energy. From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players, and more, the day promises a serious celebration of the decade that revolutionised dance music.

The line-up features N-Trance, whose hits included Set You Free and a remix of Stayin’ Alive, Livin’ Joy, whose hits included Dreamer and Don’t Stop Movin’, K-Klass, whose hits included Rhythm Is a Mystery, and Al McKenzie of D:Ream, whose hits included Things Can Only Get Better, U R the Best Thing and Shoot Me with Your Love. Organised by Corby’s own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for ‘90s music – and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.

Visit www.tickettailor.com to book.

8 Blood Brothers, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 30

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to reach that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information about the show.

9 The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Wednesday September 3 to Sunday September 7

When 16-year-old Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek God, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. With newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want and a whole mythology textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his tail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel, and with an electrifying rock score by Rob Rokicki, it promises an adventure for gods, half-bloods and mortals alike. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

10 Wickedly Ariana, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, August 29

The show celebrates the contemporary superstar Ariana Grande, one of the most influential and popular artists of her generation. Hannah Thomas, with her band and dancers, will take fans on a journey through all the greatest hits, plus songs from the blockbuster movie and musical fantasy Wicked. Theatregoers are promised “stunning choreography, elaborate costumes and immersive storytelling”. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.