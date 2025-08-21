Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see in the coming weeks

Sunset at Shambala (photo: Scott M Salt)

From a summer musical smash to a celebration of ‘90s hits, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Greenbelt, Boughton House, August 21 to 24

Most Popular

Activist and Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh, disco soul gospel legends Annie and the Caldwells, queen of English folk Kate Rusby, Afro-fusion collective K.O.G, Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant; tragi-comedy coming-of-age Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me, musician and activist Brian Eno, politician Jeremy Corbyn, Mercury Prize-nominated singer, songwriter Nadine Shah, stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy, Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens and Silent Witness actor and disability activist Liz Carr are among the packed line-up at this year’s Greenbelt. The festival’s creative director, Paul Northup, said: “Each year, we build the festival bill with love and care. And this year that’s been more the case than ever we can remember. Because we want the Greenbelt programme to inspire, encourage, challenge, sustain and comfort our festival goers. Goodness only knows we need our individual and collective reserves of hope topping up right now, and this year that’s what we’re aiming to do with the artists, activists, writers, performers, leaders and speakers we have invited.” Visit www.greenbelt.org.uk to book or for more information.

2 Shambala, mystery location, Northamptonshire, Thursday August 21 to Sunday August 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy summer fun and spectacle at Shambala (photo: George Harrison)

The wildly creative Shambala festival returns. Heavy-hitters Digable Planets (a UK festival exclusive), chaotic post-punk favourites Fat Dog, fast-rising Manchester MC OneDa, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly and East End storyteller Hak Baker are among the biggest acts taking part. Other acts include Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem, which promises a brass-heavy, sunshine-soaked performance, and Daraa Tribes will bring their electrifying fusion of ancestral sounds and Saharan Blues. Folk-punk troubadour Grace Petrie and Berlin-based jazz-rap breakout Sorvina also join the line-up.

The festival will also host spoken word performances from Lemn Sissay and Vanessa Kisuule, and a dose of political satire and activism with Led By Donkeys. Longtime Shambala favourite Jess Thom (aka Touretteshero) will also host a cabaret celebrating disability culture, creativity and resistance.

For the movers and shakers, there’ll be dance workshops in a variety of styles (hip hop, salsa, Bhangra) ahead of Saturday’s fancy dress carnival, themed ‘pun intended’. Shambala’s wild twist on Olympic sports, the Shambolympics, also makes a comeback. And The Healing Meadow returns in full bloom, hosting daily yoga, breathwork, gong baths and massage.

This year marks 25 years since the first Shambala, which takes place at a secret country estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's theatrical entertainment and more to be had at Kilworth House Theatre

Visit ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/shambala-2025/10058401 to book.

3 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, until Sunday September 7

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

Carradine's Cockney Singalong comes to Great Brington

4 Carradine's Cockney Singalong, St Mary’s Church, Great Brington, Sunday August 24, 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Tom Carradine on the Ol’ Joanna as he leads a traditional Cockney singalong with songs from the music hall era, the World Wars, the West End stage and more. Visit carradinescockneysingalong.co.uk for details.

5 Wayzegoose 2025, Silly Gooze Editions, Building 5, The Depot, Weedon Bec, Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24, 11am to 4pm

Curated and hosted by Silly Gooze Editions, the event honours the long tradition of the Wayzegoose, historically a celebration for print workers. It’s a blend of print fair, protest, funfair and family day out. Visitors of all ages are welcome, including dogs. The first hour of each day is dedicated as a quiet hour, to make the event as accessible as possible for those with additional needs. Visit www.sillygooze.co.uk/wayzegoose2025 for details.

That '90s Festival features dance-pop classics

6 Ladies Wot Pod Live: A Women’s Rugby World Cup Special, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, August 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the Women’s Rugby World Cup arriving in Northampton, join the Ladies Wot Pod for a live event in Lola’s Bar and help raise funds for the Northampton Saints Foundation.

Usually found chatting about all things Northampton Saints, Claire Jones and Lis Saunders have built a loyal following for their podcast with their unique insights from the touchline and behind the scenes. For this special live recording, guests can expect all of that plus an exclusive look at the women’s game and a reminder of why Northampton is such a brilliant rugby town. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 Lunaflix Outdoor Film Season, Tower Field, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, August 22 to 30

Picnic with friends and family while watching classics and blockbusters: Dirty Dancing, the new Bridget Jones, Greatest Showman, the Wild Robot, Sinners and Wicked. There’s free parking, too. Visit www.lunaflix.co.uk to book.

8 That ‘90s Festival, Corby, Saturday August 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Sleigh, Gemma Brodrick and Sean Jones in Blood Brothers (photo: Jack Merriman)

After a debut in 2024 that was named Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back – and this year’s promises to take things to a new level. The festival will be packed with ‘90s acts, top DJs and full-throttle energy. From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players, and more, the day promises a serious celebration of the decade that revolutionised dance music.

The line-up features N-Trance, whose hits included Set You Free and a remix of Stayin’ Alive, Livin’ Joy, whose hits included Dreamer and Don’t Stop Movin’, K-Klass, whose hits included Rhythm Is a Mystery, and Al McKenzie of D:Ream, whose hits included Things Can Only Get Better, U R the Best Thing and Shoot Me with Your Love. Organised by Corby’s own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for ‘90s music – and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.

Visit www.tickettailor.com to book.

9 Blood Brothers, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 27 to 30

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to reach that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information about the show.

10 Big Party in the Park, Brackley Town Park, August 23 and 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-day festival offers some of the UK’s best tribute artists including tributes to Eminem, The Chemical Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. As well as tributes, there will be some popular local acts including Jennah, Harry Pane, Lady Kray-Ze, Spectra T and Tim Heights. A Sunday showcase will include local groups such as Accent Percussion, Joanne Banham Dance Company, Brackley Glee Choir and Ising Idance Iact theatre school. There’s also a free retro gaming tent, food stalls, fairground rides and a fully licensed bar. The event is organised by 6 Star Events, which recently ran the sell-out festival Totally 90s in Oxford. Local singer and compère Jennah said: “We are so excited to bring this event to Brackley. Community gatherings such as this are so important for the town and we are really hoping the locals will help us to make it a roaring success.” Gates open at 12 noon. Visit https://buytickets.at/sixstarevents/1591888 to book.