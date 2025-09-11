Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see in the coming days

Ntabiso J Bhebhe in rehearsals for Penned Up (photo: Luke Witcomb)

From Meat Loaf classics to cult comedy-horror, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Bat Out Of Hell, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Monday September 15 to Saturday September 20

Most Popular

The classic music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf will once again shake the stage, promising an electrifying journey that will ignite theatregoers’ love for rock. Complete with powerhouse eight-piece live band on stage,the production features sprawling multi-level platforms to transport audiences from Raven’s bedroom to the underground world of the Lost in a visual feast. The score includes I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and, of course, Bat Out of Hell. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 The Horne Section’s Hit Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11

Sophie McCartney: 'Sort your babysitter, sink some Prosecco, and I’ll do the rest' (photo: Karla Gowlett)

Described by the Guardian as “Britain’s funniest band”, The Horne Section have had two series of their own Channel 4 TV show and an iTunes-chart-topping podcast. The six-headed band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. It’s all led by Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the Bafta and National Comedy Award winning Taskmaster. Separately, members of The Horne Section have performed with recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, Florence and the Machine, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, Basement Jaxx, Disclosure and Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 Gaia by Luke Jerram and other activities, The Core at Corby Cube, Wednesday September 10 to Sunday September 21

The Core at Corby Cube its marking its 15th anniversary with an array of performances – all under a remarkable model of planet earth. Building on the success of 2020’s Museum of the Moon, the theatre will be transformed once again, this time with Gaia by Luke Jerram, a seven-metre installation of the planet, suspended high above the auditorium. Audiences are invited to experience the magic of live performances, creative workshops, and special events unfolding beneath the sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Northants Sings Out (NSO) bring an immersive, light-filled performance fusing gospel, pop, cinematic soundscapes and classical sounds, plus a capella moments. The concert takes place on September 12 and is designed especially for Corby.

Get ready to rock in Bat Out of Hell (photo: Chris Davis Studio)

Then it’s time to party with GAIA After Dark, co-presented with NSO, inviting audiences to keep the energy going long into the night.

Peregrine the Penguin also makes a welcome return to The Core, taking audiences on a journey out of the zoo gates, and around the world on a journey to find his way home. This interactive, multi-sensory adventure is designed for all ages, especially those with SEND and families with children aged 18 months to seven years.

In a virtual reality experience, Space Descent, narrated by astronaut Tim Peake, gives the public a unique opportunity to experience the 360-degree 3D view from inside a Soyuz spacecraft as it makes the dangerous 400 km journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made With Many will be holding their Family Arts Festival alongside Gaia on Saturday September 20.

Visit www.thecorecorby.com/GAIA for the latest information on events taking place.

4 Calling Planet Earth, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Thursday September 11

Relive the early ‘80s with songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many more. Visit castletheatre.co.uk to book.

5 Penned Up, Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Friday September 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as “Porridge meets Brassed Off”, the new play draws on playwright Danusia Iwaszko’s 15-plus years of experience teaching playwriting in prisons, offering an unflinching look at life inside. It’s set in MP Ditchfield, where every week a group of prisoners are challenged to write their own plays. From boxing rings to the Brazilian rainforest, from painful pasts to wildly imaginative futures, these men discover that theatre is more than words on a page - it’s a lifeline, a way to reclaim their voices. But when creativity clashes with control, tensions rise, secrets unravel, and laughter gives way to rebellion. Can words be the greatest escape? Visit stahltheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/StahlTheatre.dll to book.

6 Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright, Milton Keynes Theatre, until Saturday September 13

Expect the unexpected as the acclaimed BBC TV series comes to life on stage, fresh from a sell out West End run, weaving its signature web of twisted tales and black humour. From the eerie to the absurd, the Olivier Award nominated smash hit Inside Number 9 - Stage/Fright combines comedy and horror with a dramatic script that will leave audiences guessing until the very end. Familiar characters and stories mix with new material by creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith (pictured), who perform in the show. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

7 Sophie McCartney: One Foot in the Rave, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday September 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new show tackles the next stage in Sophie’s life and begins to ask the all-important questions as she enters a new era – such as what life looks like when you’re too old to be young but too young to be old, whether it’s bad if you’re secretly thrilled when a friend cancels plans, and whether a wild night out is really any better than getting your bra and make-up off by 9pm? Join Sophie as she embarks on life’s next big chapter with sequins, snorty laughs and a pair of killer orthopaedic heels. Sophie said: “I like to think of myself as the ultimate instigator of the mum’s night out. So sort your babysitter, sink some Prosecco, and I’ll do the rest – apart from hold your hair back.” Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

8 The Billy Joel Songbook, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sunday September 14

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band return with their mash-hit award-winning show. They’ll play more than 30 hits, including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 Breaking The Code, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11 to Saturday September 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the 20th century, Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, helping secure victory for the Allied forces in the Second World War. Hugh Whitemore’s acclaimed play Breaking The Code helps theatregoers get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding. For the first time, the original play will feature a new epilogue taking into consideration Turing’s recent royal pardon. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

10 The Drifters, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Friday September 12

The Drifters are back on tour with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades, including Saturday Night at the Movies, You're More Than A Number, and Come on Over to My Place. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.