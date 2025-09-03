Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see in the coming days

The Gaia art installation is coming to Corby

From magical adventures to beer festival fun, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Breaking The Code, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11 to Saturday September 27

Most Popular

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the 20th century, Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, helping secure victory for the Allied forces in the Second World War. Hugh Whitemore’s acclaimed play Breaking The Code helps theatregoers get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding. For the first time, the original play will feature a new epilogue taking into consideration Turing’s recent royal pardon. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 The Horne Section’s Hit Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday September 11

The Adventure Of Peregrine the Penguin is among the treats in store in Corby

Described by the Guardian as “Britain’s funniest band”, The Horne Section have had two series of their own Channel 4 TV show and an iTunes-chart-topping podcast. The six-headed band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. It’s all led by Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the Bafta and National Comedy Award winning Taskmaster. Separately, members of The Horne Section have performed with recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, Florence and the Machine, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, Basement Jaxx, Disclosure and Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 Gaia by Luke Jerram and other activities, The Core at Corby Cube, Wednesday September 10 to Sunday September 21

The Core at Corby Cube its marking its 15th anniversary with an array of performances – all under a remarkable model of planet earth. Building on the success of 2020’s Museum of the Moon, the theatre will be transformed once again, this time with Gaia by Luke Jerram, a seven-metre installation of the planet, suspended high above the auditorium. Audiences are invited to experience the magic of live performances, creative workshops, and special events unfolding beneath the sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration launches on September 10 with Earth Music, an orchestral concert performed by six-piece international ensemble OneOrchestra. Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Northants Sings Out (NSO) bring an immersive, light-filled performance fusing gospel, pop, cinematic soundscapes and classical sounds, plus a capella moments. The concert takes place on September 12 and is designed especially for Corby.

Greek myth meets the modern world meet in The Lightning Thief

Then it’s time to party with GAIA After Dark, co-presented with NSO, inviting audiences to keep the energy going long into the night.

Peregrine the Penguin also makes a welcome return to The Core, taking audiences on a journey out of the zoo gates, and around the world on a journey to find his way home. This interactive, multi-sensory adventure is designed for all ages, especially those with SEND and families with children aged 18 months to 7 years.

In a virtual reality experience, Space Descent, narrated by astronaut Tim Peake, gives the public a unique opportunity to experience the 360-degree 3D view from inside a Soyuz spacecraft as it makes the dangerous 400 km journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made With Many will be holding their Family Arts Festival alongside Gaia on Saturday September 20.

Alistair Williams and Tanya Edwards bring sharp comedy to The Deco

Visit www.thecorecorby.com/GAIA for the latest information on events taking place.

4 Broughton Annual Village Show and Fun Day, Saturday September 6, 2pm to 5pm

The craft and produce show has more than 50 classes for entries of local produce and crafts, while the Fun Day afternoon will include stalls and side-shows, exhibitors of local crafts, raffle, welly wanging, a bouncy castle and a human Punch and Judy show. There will be a display of classic Volkswagens, a Fun Dog Show open to all, and live music throughout the afternoon from Nightstar Flutes and Kettering Ukulele Plus Ensemble. Cream Teas and BBQ refreshments will be on sale, while there will also be a Real Ale beer tent. Free entry and parking.

5 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, until Sunday September 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

6 The Lightning Thief, Milton Keynes Theatre, Wednesday September 3 to Sunday September 7

When 16-year-old Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek God, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could have imagined. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure, played out to an electrifying rock score. Over the past 20 years, Percy Jackson has become a worldwide phenomenon – first there was the best-selling series of books by Rick Riordan, then two hit films and a Disney TV series. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Brigstock Beer Festival, Friday September 5 and Saturday September 6

The event celebrates 20 years of bringing people together for a weekend of great beer, entertainment and village spirit. It kick offs on Friday evening with the ever-popular Comedy Night – a chance to start the weekend with a hearty laugh. Saturday brings the full festival experience: a huge range of craft beers, local food and drink stalls, live music, and a friendly, fun-filled atmosphere for all ages. The organisers promise something for everyone, seasoned festivalgoers and a curious newcomers alike. Among the line-up are Corby Community Choir, Brigstock’s very own rising star Molly Joslin and Corby band Black Wave, named Cover Band of the Year at the 2023 Corby Music Award. And there’ll be plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including children’s activities, games, crafts and more. Visit brigstockbeerfestival.com to book and for more information.

8 The Everly Brothers by Candlelight, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Friday September 5

Be immersed in the soul-stirring tunes of the Everly Brothers in this acoustic theatre show, brought to life by performers Gerry Slattery and Jane Alexandra from London’s West End, with a live band of top-tier musicians. The timeless hits of the Everlys are enriched by the warm harmonies of acoustic guitars and the elegant touch of live strings and percussion. Anecdotes and stories add a personal touch to those enigmatic songs. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Alistair Williams and Tania Edwards, The Deco, Northampton, Friday September 5

After a series of acclaimed sold-out London shows, British Comedian of the Year Alistair Williams and award-winning stand-up Tania Edwards come to the venue. Expect smart, gag-packed, unapologetic comedy from two razor-sharp comics at the top of their game.

10 Calling Planet Earth, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, September 11

Relive the early ‘80s with songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many more. Visit castletheatre.co.uk to book.