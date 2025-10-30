Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see around Northants in the coming days

Northampton Musical Theatre Company presents Jesus Christ Superstar

From an classic Agatha Christie whodunnit to Shakespeare with alcohol, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 4 to 8

Aboard a cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. Can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime? Following the sell-out tour of Murder on the Orient Express, the production of the Agatha Christie classic reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey, whose version of Witness for the Prosecution has been a major hit, and theatre company Fiery Angel.

Starring as Poirot is Mark Hadfield, whose credits include Belfast, Outlander and Wallander. He will be joined on stage by Glynis Barber (Dempsey and Makepeace, EastEnders) and Bob Barrett (Murder on the Orient Express, Holby City).

Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

2 Jesus Christ Superstar, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until Saturday November 1

Following their previous successes with Kinky Boots, Calendar Girls The Musical and Footloose, the award-winning Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to the Royal & Derngate with their production of the epic musical Jesus Christ Superstar. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for more than 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera tells the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion, but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The classic 1970s rock score contains well-known numbers such as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

Established 127 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, has been frequent a winner of the Best Musical award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

3 Black Shuck, Geddington Village Hall, Friday October 31, 7.30pm

This pioneering new immersive production blends live performance with an immersive 360-degree soundscape, conceived specifically for rural touring. At its heart is the ancient East Anglian myth of Black Shuck, a ghostly demon dog said to haunt the coastline and countryside of Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Essex. With eyes of fire and an omen of misfortune, the legend of Black Shuck is reimagined by writer and performer Michael Lambourne, who weaves the haunting folklore with his own personal battle - his real-life encounter with the ‘black dog’ in the form of a cancer diagnosis. What begins as a traditional retelling of a rural myth transforms into a deeply personal reckoning with fate, fear, and the stories that shape us. The show has been developed in collaboration with the Virtual and Immersive Production Studio at the University of Nottingham. Visit newperspectives.co.uk/black-shuck to book.

4 A Squash and a Squeeze, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday October 31 to Sunday November 2

The magical world of A Squash and a Squeeze can be seen live on stage for the first time in a new show. Based on the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the story tells of a little old lady who thinks her cottage was too small, and takes the advice of a wise old man to fill her house with a noisy crowd of farmyard animals. This heart-warming and comical musical adaptation is filled with beautiful puppets and enchanting songs, and is ideal for ages three to eight. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

5 Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sunday November 2

The much-loved master of boogie piano is joined by the 20-piece Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and with special guest Imelda May. One of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, Imelda May has had many high-profile collaborations with Jeff Beck, and performed with music legends including Lou Reed, Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Robert Plant. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

6 Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday November 4 and Wednesday November 5

Featuring a cast of professional Shakespearean actors, the unique production takes an unpredictable twist each night as one performer is chosen to be deliberately intoxicated for up to four hours before showtime. The rest of the cast must then navigate the play, improvising their way through the unpredictable chaos that springs from their inebriated colleague’s booze-fuelled antics. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

7 Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids, The Core at Corby Cube, Sunday November 2

SK Shlomo is a world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just a mouth and a mic. SK Shlomo has collaborated with Bjork, Ed Sheeran and Gorillaz, toured the world and performed on main stages at festivals including Glastonbury. Become one of Shlomo’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

8 Mark Steel: The Leopard In My House, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Sunday November 2 Join the multi award-winning Bafta-nominated writer and comedian for his new show – which takes as its topic his battle with throat cancer. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

9 The World of Gilbert & Sullivan, St Mary’s Church, Titchmarsh, Saturday November 1

The Wandering Minstrels act and dance their way through many Savoy operas including The Gondoliers, HMS Pinafore, Iolanthe, The Yeomen of the Guard, Patience, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance and Utopia, Limited. The evening features Alexandra Ferrari, Emma Stratton, Charles Mills and Tim Hurst-Brown, with Peter Hewitt at the piano. The concert, presented in period costume and performed in traditional style. is in aid of the exterior maintenance of the three church buildings in Higham Ferrers. Visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/titchmarshpcc/1856931 to book.

10 John Lydon: I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Friday October 31

The punk icon – also known as Johnny Rotten – helped change the face of music and spark a cultural revolution. As the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL), Lydon caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good. In his spoken word show, Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.