Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see around Northants in the coming days

'It should be a lot of fun': Brian Cox

From acclaimed actors to true crime stories, there's plenty to enjoy

1 Alan Davies: Think Ahead, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday September 26

One of the UK’s best-loved comedians heads to the venue on his first tour in a decade. The acclaimed stand-up, actor and writer is a staple of British television, known for his performance as the eponymous hero of the hugely popular, long-running TV series Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panelist on QI. His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 Brian Cox: It’s All About Me!, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Wednesday October 1

Alan Davies has become a staple of British television - and is now returning to stand-up

Multi award-winning actor Brian Cox is embarking on his first ever one-man tour – and it’s coming to Northampton. Cox will take audiences on a journey through his life and remarkable career - from the backstreets of Dundee to the glittering lights of Hollywood - a journey that is full of laughter and pathos. Expect candour, searing honesty, and hilarious stories. In the second half, Cox will take questions from the audience.

Cox said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me - sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun."

One of the most revered actors of his generation and winner of numerous prestigious awards for both stage and screen, Cox is now a household name due to his portrayal of the infamous character Logan Roy from the international hit TV show Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe. Over Cox’s 65 years in the acting business, he has also been the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Olivier Awards. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 Breaking The Code, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until Saturday September 27

The Take That Experience features hit after hit - as well as replica costumes and classic dance routines (photo: Robin Savage)

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the 20th century, Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, helping secure victory for the Allied forces in the Second World War. Hugh Whitemore’s acclaimed play Breaking The Code helps theatregoers get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding. For the first time, the original play will feature a new epilogue taking into consideration Turing’s recent royal pardon. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

4 The Take That Experience, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Thursday October 2

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience are marking more a decade together. Along with replica costumes and classic dance routines, the show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades - from classic ‘90s hits through to their most recent triumphs. Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more. The show also features the a special Robbie Williams tribute with songs including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

5 Jamaica Love, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday September 27

The play’s powerful themes of identity, resistance and resilience are expressed through humour, music and poignant storytelling

An electrifying musical drama paying tribute to Jamaica's vibrant music takes to the stage. Jamaica Love, written and directed by Mervyn Weir, tells its story through songs, poetry, and drama, taking the audience on a journey of shared history and culture. Featuring the legendary vocals of John McLean, the soulful harmonies of CeCelia Wickham-Anderson and the vibrant sounds of a live band, the show encompasses Jamaica’s rich musical heritage — from ska and rocksteady to reggae. The play’s powerful themes of identity, resistance and resilience are expressed through humour, music and poignant storytelling.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

6 An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sunday September 28

The show features many of the signature hits that made Status Quo one of the biggest bands in rock, plus some personal favourites, deeper cuts and stories galore, with Rossi playing his Acoustasonic guitar. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

The play tells its story using the songs of Nina Simone

7 The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday September 30

Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton tells how he caught some of the UK’s most evil murderers, including serial killer Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant. In this all-new show, Colin, whom the ITV drama series Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes, is based on, will talk through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night, which promises to be memorable for true-crime fans and theatregoers alike. The show comes to town following sell-out tours nationwide of its predecessor. It is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

8 Black Is The Color Of My Voice, The Core at Corby Cube, Sunday September 28.

The acclaimed play is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and features live performances of many of her greatest songs. Black Is The Color Of My Voice follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the American civil rights movement. The show has played nationally and internationally to standing ovations from Shanghai and New York to Edinburgh and the West End of London. It recently toured Australia and won the Best Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024. The play is written by Apphia Campbell, who is originally from United States and graduated from Florida International University. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

9 Tony Hinchliffe exhibition, Hellidon Village Hall, September 26 to 28

The exhibition will include paintings from the full-time artist’s recent trip to Rome along with a collection of seascapes and landscapes, as well as his highly popular figurative pieces which are becoming sought after across the globe, often selling before they hit galleries. He says is work “is all about depicting the mood and intimacy within a moment,” blending a loose expressive approach to his brushwork to create spontaneity with careful consideration or contrast. See hinchliffeart.co.uk for details.

Artist Tony Hinchliffe with one of his works, Baby Stars

10 Top Hat, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 23 to 27.

The classic musical features romance, sparkling wit and a timeless score by Irving Berlin, including Puttin’ on the Ritz, Cheek to Cheek and Let’s Face the Music and Dance. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.