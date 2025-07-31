Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming weeks

Sing, dance and wish Spot a very Happy Birthday

1 Spot's Birthday Party, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17

Based on the beloved Eric Hill classic Happy Birthday Spot, the playful and engaging production brings the nostalgia of Spot to the stage, capturing imaginations for children and grown-ups alike. Theatregoers can spend the day with Spot, Steve the Monkey, Tom the Crocodile, Helen the Hippo and Sally and Sam, Spot’s parents as they prepare for the best birthday party ever.

Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book or for more information.

2 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, until Sunday September 7

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

3 Calamity Jane, Milton Keynes Theatre, until Saturday August 2

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin' – but who for? Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this new production stars the multi-award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher, whose credits include Cinderella and Les Misérables. Songs include The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota and Secret Love. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

4 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Milton Keynes Theatre, Wednesday August 6 to Sunday August 10

Starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry, the smash-hit new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved musical promises drama and fun aplenty. Featuring pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, this production originated at the London Palladium, where it received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

5 Shambala, mystery location, Northamptonshire, Thursday August 21 to Sunday August 24

The wildly creative Shambala festival returns. Heavy-hitters Digable Planets (a UK festival exclusive), chaotic post-punk favourites Fat Dog, fast-rising Manchester MC OneDa, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly and East End storyteller Hak Baker are among the biggest acts taking part. Romare will deliver a DJ set masterclass, fusing his signature mix of jazz, funk, soul, and global rhythms. Distinctive UK grime artist Manga Saint Hilare and genre-melting turntablist DJ Yoda also joins the pack, along with New Zealand’s electronic powerhouse Lady Shaka. UK breakbeat legends Freestylers and bassline veterans Dub Pistols will also face off in a titanic soundclash.

Other acts include Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem, which promises a brass-heavy, sunshine-soaked performance, and Daraa Tribes will bring their electrifying fusion of ancestral sounds and Saharan Blues. Folk-punk troubadour Grace Petrie and Berlin-based jazz-rap breakout Sorvina also join the line-up.

Saffron Records, a music tech initiative addressing the music business’s gender imbalance, will take over The Next Stage to spotlight cutting-edge artists inda Flo, Em Williams, LCN and ohmydais. The lineup also bridges nearly a century of generations, including viral 80-year-old Benju virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh at the top end, and eight-year-old DJ prodigy Youngalist at the other.

The festival will also host spoken word performances from Lemn Sissay and Vanessa Kisuule, and a dose of political satire and activism with Led By Donkeys. Longtime Shambala favourite Jess Thom (aka Touretteshero) will also host a cabaret celebrating disability culture, creativity and resistance.

For the movers and shakers, there’ll be dance workshops in a variety of styles (hip hop, salsa, Bhangra) ahead of Saturday’s fancy dress carnival, themed ‘pun intended’. Shambala’s wild twist on Olympic sports, the Shambolympics, also makes a comeback. And The Healing Meadow returns in full bloom, hosting daily yoga, breathwork, gong baths and massage.

This year marks 25 years since the first Shambala, which takes place at a secret country estate.

Visit ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/shambala-2025/10058401 to book.

6 That ‘90s Festival, Corby, Saturday August 30

After a debut in 2024 that was named Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back – and this year’s promises to take things to a new level. The festival will be packed with ‘90s acts, top DJs and full-throttle energy. From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players, and more, the day promises a serious celebration of the decade that revolutionised dance music.

The line-up features N-Trance, whose hits included Set You Free and a remix of Stayin’ Alive, Livin’ Joy, whose hits included Dreamer and Don’t Stop Movin’, K-Klass, whose hits included Rhythm Is a Mystery, and Al McKenzie of D:Ream, whose hits included Things Can Only Get Better, U R the Best Thing and Shoot Me with Your Love. Organised by Corby’s own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for ‘90s music – and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.

Visit www.tickettailor.com to book.

7 Carradine's Cockney Singalong, St Mary’s Church, Great Brington, Sunday August 24, 6pm

Join Tom Carradine on the Ol’ Joanna as he leads a traditional Cockney singalong with songs from the music hall era, the World Wars, the West End stage and more. Visit carradinescockneysingalong.co.uk for details.

8 Wayzegoose 2025, Silly Gooze Editions, Building 5, The Depot, Weedon Bec, Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24, 11am to 4pm

Curated and hosted by Silly Gooze Editions, the event honours the long tradition of the Wayzegoose, historically a celebration for print workers. It’s a blend of print fair, protest, funfair and family day out. Visitors of all ages are welcome, including dogs. The first hour of each day is dedicated as a quiet hour, to make the event as accessible as possible for those with additional needs. Visit www.sillygooze.co.uk/wayzegoose2025 for details.

9 Ladies Wot Pod Live: A Women’s Rugby World Cup Special, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, August 27

To celebrate the Women’s Rugby World Cup arriving in Northampton, join the Ladies Wot Pod for a live event in Lola’s Bar and help raise funds for the Northampton Saints Foundation.

Usually found chatting about all things Northampton Saints, Claire Jones and Lis Saunders have built a loyal following for their podcast with their unique insights from the touchline and behind the scenes. For this special live recording, guests can expect all of that plus an exclusive look at the women’s game and a reminder of why Northampton is such a brilliant rugby town. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

10 Ahh... Freak Out! The World's Biggest Disco Hits, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Saturday August 23

Journey back to the dazzling 1970s as the disco inferno burns again, live on stage. Non-stop chart-topping disco hits are played by a live band. Expect Donna Summers's sultry vibes, Earth, Wind & Fire's cosmic funk, the Bee Gees’ silky harmonies, Gloria Gaynor's fierce diva power and more. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.