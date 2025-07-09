Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

There a dinos big and small in Dinosaur World Live (photo: Pamela Raith)

From a whip-crackin’ musical to games galore, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Dinosaur World Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday July 24

Back by popular demand, Dinosaur World Live returns for a UK tour following its Olivier Award win for Best Family Show in 2024. The interactive children’s theatre show brings dinosaurs to life using puppetry, presenting a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

2 Celine - My Heart Will Go On, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Saturday July 26

There's enchantment to found from In the Night Garden Live

This tribute to the queen of power ballads has been storming its way across Europe for four years, gaining critical acclaim. It features four decades of hits that include The Power of Love, River Deep, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, and the classic ballad My Heart Will Go On. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

3 The Best in Comedy, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Saturday July 26

The stand-up night returns with Gary Delaney, Aurie Styla, Nabil Abdulrashid and Ria Lina. Gary Delaney is one of the most quotable one-liner comics in the country. As well as being a double Sony Award Winner, he is the only comic ever to have got two gags in the same top 10 for Dave’s Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe. His recent TV appearances include Live at the Apollo, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Mock The Week . Aurie Styla is an award-winning comedian, actor and broadcaster, who has established himself as a well-crafted performer. Nabil Abdulrashid has come a long way since being a finalist and golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent, and is now an acclaimed stand up who has performed comedy all over the world, with a flourishing TV career including Live at the Apollo, QI, Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Masterchef. And Ria Lina is a Filipina comedian known for her appearances on BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and Mock The Week. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

4 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, July 29 to September 7

Carrie Hope Fletcher stars in Calamity Jane

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

5 Calamity Jane, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 29 to August 2

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin' – but who for? Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this new production stars the multi-award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher, whose credits include Cinderella and Les Misérables. Songs include The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota and Secret Love. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

Enjoy games from down the decades at GamesWorld

6 Pride and Prejudice, Rockingham Castle, Thursday July 24, 7pm

Celebrating years since the great author’s birth, Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be staging her most popular story in the open air. Lovers of theatre and literature are invited to step back in time and meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters as they navigate the manners and missteps of Regency society. The production promises period costume, timeless wit and a romantic original score in a faithful telling of Austen’s celebrated work. A spokesperson said: “Theatre under the open sky is the perfect pastime for those long summer evenings, and audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold.”

Pride and Prejudice was Jane Austen’s second novel. Published in 1813, it has become wildly popular all over the world, with the BBC’s adaptation in 1995 starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth proving especially so.

Visit chapterhouse.org or call 01536 770240 to book.

Prehistoric creatures come back to life in Dinosaur World Live (photo: Pamela Raith)

7 GamesWorld, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday July 26 to Saturday August 2

After its successful run in Northampton in April, GamesWorld is back by popular demand – and it’s bigger and better. The Royal & Derngate’s newly refurbished Underground Studio will be taken over once again by the epic interactive video experience. And with more games than ever, the event will expand further into the theatre’s foyer areas. With 100 consoles and a high-score-worthy selection of games spanning the last 50 years – from Atari to Xbox, Sega to PlayStation, Nintendo Wii and Virtual Reality experiences – there is something for every kind of gamer. Old-school joystick warriors and competitive button-mashers alike can challenge their friends and family in multi-player battles, rediscover their childhood favourites and relive gaming history.

There will be a great selection of single-player, two-player and multi-player games, with multiple VR headshots and leaderboard gaming. Gaming zones will include Arcade and Console Classics, Sonic, Fighting, Lego, Superhero, Mario, Racing, Rhythm and Physical, and Virtual Reality.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gamesworld or call 01604 624811 to book.

8 Coldplace, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Friday July 25

Having completed hundreds of shows in 31 countries around the world, and sharing the stage with the likes of Sir Bob Geldof, Ringo Starr, McFly, Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall, the Coldplay tribute return to Kettering. Call 01536 414141 or visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk to book.

Kilworth House Theatre has become a popular venue for open-air entertainment

9 In the Night Garden Live, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Thursday July 24

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day. Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all. See all those favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and features a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

10 The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Milton Keynes Theatre, until Saturday July 26

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love in this acclaimed new production. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.