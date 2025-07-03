Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

The show stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent

From spellbinding circus to classic comedy, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 ENTERTAINMENT

Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 10

The new production fuses the magic of musical theatre with the wonder of the circus, promising dazzle, daring and delight for all ages. Blending West End showstoppers with world-class acrobats, aerialists and contortionists, it features heart-stopping stunts, powerful vocals, striking choreography and vibrant visuals. It stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent, whose charisma and soaring vocals bring an extra sparkle to the atmosphere. He is joined by a talented cast of international circus artists and vocalists.

Giffords Circus celebrates 1950s America in its new show

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 CIRCUS

Giffords Circus, Evenley Wood, Northants, until July 7

Giffords Circus its celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new show, Laguna Bay. The show promises “modern day escapism, challenging the preconceptions of a traditional, old-fashioned circus, while retaining the glamour, nostalgia and true magic of a vintage village green circus”. Affectionately referred to as a ‘handmade show’, Giffords Circus has a distinctive identity, lovingly handcrafted by a dedicated team. This year’s show is a journey back to 1950s America, featuring a blend of new costumes, hand-painted sets, catchy songs, and performances from acrobats, magicians, the return of Tweedy the Clown, plus aerial artists and more besides. Giffords describes Laguna Bay as “full of magic, mayhem and mystery, celebrating art, love and kindness, taking audiences on a blissful journey across the pond, to the sunny beaches of Orange County, California and 50s vintage kitsch galore”.

Legendary radio DJ Tony Blackburn presents Sounds of the '60s

Visit giffordscircus.com to book.

3 MUSIC

Sounds of the ’60s, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 9

An evening of ‘60s classics performed by the Sounds Of The ’60s All Star Band & Singers, hosted by Radio 2’s legendary DJ, Tony Blackburn. The show features stories and songs from the decade. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Relive the retro rock'n'roll of Shakin' Stevens with Whole Lotta Shakin'

4 MUSIC

Whole Lotta Shakin' - The Shakin' Stevens Story, The Core at Corby Cube, July 11

The award-winning tribute to the UK's biggest selling singles artist of the 1980s is a nostalgic celebration, jam packed with feel-good rock 'n' roll. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

5 MUSIC

Tom Davis is on the Anglia Comedy Allstars bill

The Illegal Eagles, The Core at Corby Cube, July 12

The acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

6 MUSIC

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 4

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the international hit show also features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

7 VARIOUS

A scene from Matthew Bourne's dance production The Midnight Bell (photo: Johan Persson)

Oundle Fringe Festival, various locations, Oundle, until July 6

The Oundle Fringe Festival takes over Northamptonshire town again this summer with an extravaganza of free entertainment. Local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free events.

There’s no need to book, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures a seat. Visit oundlefringe.org/events for details.

8 COMEDY

Anglia Comedy Allstars, The Deco, Northampton, July 11

The popular stand-up night returns with a top line-up featuring Tom Davis, Tom Rosenthal, Lloyd Griffith and Ria Lina.

Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Live at the Apollo and Murder in Successville, as well as his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan, which has received critical acclaim and sold out live shows. Tom is also known for his stand out performance in Wonka and multiple appearances on A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, Judge Romesh, and Action Team.

Tom Rosenthal is a familiar face as an actor and a comedian, having featured in a number of TV programmes, eventually rising to fame as part of the hit Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner and the hugely successful Plebs.

Lloyd Griffith is a comedian, actor, presenter and classically trained singer. He’s appeared in Ted Lasso, It’s A Sin, Infinite, House of Games, Not Going Out and Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club. He was also co-host of Soccer AM on Sky Sports and was co-host of Flinch on Netflix. Other TV credits include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store, Pointless Celebrities and Roast Battle.

‌‌Ria Lina is a Filipina comedian known for her appearances on BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and Mock The Week.

Visit theoldsavoy.co.uk or call 01604 491005 to book.

9 THEATRE

The Last Laugh, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 8 to 12

Direct from the West End, The Last Laugh is a new comic play which reimagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse. Filled with jokes and touching stories, The Last Laugh promises nostalgic, poignant and funny night out. It’s is written and directed by the award-winning Paul Hendy, and stars what WhatsOnStage called “a trio of sublime performances” by Bob Golding as Morecambe, Simon Cartwright as Monkhouse and Damian Williams as Cooper. The Telegraph called it ”brilliant”. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

10 DANCE

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 15 to 19

The great choreographer's award-winning show comes to Northampton for the first time. In 1930s London, ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart – bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

The show is inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era, telling stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location – the London pub.

Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Bourne has produced some of the most successful dance theatre productions of the last 30 years including Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes and Edward Scissorhands.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.