Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

The story of Sleeping Beauty will be told in a dance and light show

From kaleidoscopic dance to power ballads, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 DANCE

Fever: We Call It Ballet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 13.

Experience Sleeping Beauty like never before in this dance and light show. Enjoy a unique fusion of classical ballet and modern technology, where dancers literally light up the stage with glittering routines and glow-in-the-dark costumes. The timeless tale of the cursed princess awakened by her true love’s kiss comes to life on stage, as pirouettes and gravity-defying leaps cast a kaleidoscope of colours across the space. It’s suitable for ages five and above, and runs for 60 minutes. Visit feverup.com to book.

Twist & Shout features bespoke costumes as well as hits galore

2 MUSIC

Twist & Shout, The Core at Corby Cube, June 12.

Twist and Shout is a musical extravaganza brought to life by an all-star cast from London’s West End. The production explores the explosion of British music that began in 1962 and spans the vibrant decade, from the rise of Beatlemania to the era of Free Love and psychedelia. In Twist and Shout, audiences are invited to relive an unforgettable musical revolution when skirts got shorter, hair got longer, and rock 'n' roll reigned supreme. This show brings the golden era of British pop back to life with performances that pay homage to legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Manfred Mann, Lulu, Sandy Shaw, and many more. The cast delivers a non-stop feast of 40 classic hits that promises to have audience members singing and dancing along from start to finish. Theatregoers can expect to hear timeless anthems like She Loves You, Glad All Over, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ferry Cross The Mersey, Shout, You’re My World, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, and many more. And there’s more to Twist and Shout than the music – bespoke costumes, combined with stunning stage design, aim to bring the colours and culture of the Sixties to life. Tickets cost £28. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book or for more information.

3 COMEDY

Oh What a Night! celebrates the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Andy Hamilton, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 12.

In an intimate evening of comic reflection, reminiscence, and revelation, award-winning writer and comedian Andy Hamilton looks back over his more than 40 years in comedy and 70 years on the planet and answers some questions from the audience. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

4 COMEDY

Russell Kane: HyperActive, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 12.

Katy Ellis celebrates Taylor Swift in Taylormania

One-man whirlwind, comedian, presenter, actor and author Russell Kane is out on the road again with his unique recipe of sharp wit and what the Mail on Sunday has called “storming physical comedy”. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

5 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 13.

The acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

Adenike Adewale stars in Queen of the Night

6 MUSIC

Oh What a Night!, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 13.

Oh What A Night! takes theatregoers back in time on a journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many more. Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The cast includes West End performers Nick Corre and Alex Jordan-Mills, Ian Curran and Jonathan Eio. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.

7 MUSIC

Taylormania, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 19.

The award-winning extravaganza plays tribute to one of the to one of the leading recording artists of our time, Taylor Swift. Katy Ellis, a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with a live band and dancers, promises to deliver an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show. It features hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many more. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.

8 MUSIC

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Royal & Northampton, June 20.

After a record-breaking 2024 with sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and UK arenas, Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns for its tenth anniversary. Featuring a live band and powerhouse vocalists, the show brings Whitney’s greatest hits to life – from I Wanna Dance With Somebody to I Will Always Love You – in a celebration of her legendary career. Leading the show is Adenike Adewale. A standout star of BBC's The Voice in 2021, Adenike has captivated audiences nationwide. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 FAMILY THEATRE

The Lighthouse Keeper and The Pirates, The Core at Corby Cube, June 14.

Join the party to celebrate 150 years of the lighthouse in a small, seaside town. The lighthouse keeper and his family, alongside their friends from town, intend to throw a party like no other but some nearby pirates have different ideas. Presented by our the theatre’s youngest group Sparks, this charming story is adapted and written by Lindsey Warnes and directed by Kim Laughton. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

10 MUSIC

Steve Steinman’s Love Hurts – Power Ballads & Anthems, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 19.

From the producers of Anything For Love and Vampires Rock and starring Steve Steinman, this new show features a cast of singers and seven-piece live band, performing some of the greatest power ballads and anthems of all time. The show includes tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Cutting Crew, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Rainbow, Van Halen, Europe, Air Supply and many more. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.