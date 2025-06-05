Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

Del Boy and co take to the stage

From ‘60s nostalgia to a choir’s fond farewell, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 THEATRE

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 2 to 7.

Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to town. Based on John Sullivan’s legendary television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from the series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 songs. Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil and Mickey Pearce – they’re all here.

Twist & Shout features bespoke costumes as well as hits galore

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses: The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run, The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”, while the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans” in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past.” The Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out.” The Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End.”

The story takes audiences back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date. Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, it promises to be a right ol’ knees-up.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Storytime favourite The Smeds and The Smoos will come to life on stage

2 FAMILY THEATRE

The Smeds and The Smoos, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 5 to 7.

Soar into space with this Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of the much-loved book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back? The show promises music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged three and up. Its presented by Tall Stories – the company who brought The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom to life on stage.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 MUSIC

Brackley Jubilee Choir: Swan Song, St Peter’s Church, Brackley, June 7, 7.30pm.

Some 48 years since its inception, the curtain is coming down on Brackley Jubilee Choir. In its time, it has performed challenging sacred music, classical, modern and musical theatre concerts. Under the direction of Nick Perry, this final concert will be a nostalgic event, including an eclectic mix of madrigals and favourite anthems, which the choir hopes will be enjoyable and entertaining, and bring back happy memories of earlier concerts. The choir was formed in 1977, in honour of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II. Choir chair Auriel Warwick said: “This concert is not just a farewell – it’s a celebration of the friendships, experiences, and music we’ve shared. Over the past 48 years the choir has built an enviable reputation of successfully performing a number of challenging sacred music, classical, modern and musical theatre concerts and during this time we have been fortunate to have performed with many local talented musicians and professional soloists, and we invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with joy, nostalgia, and beautiful harmonies." Audience members are cordially invited to remain after the concert, when light refreshments will be served and everyone will have the opportunity to join choir members and share their favourite memories from past performances. Tickets cost £10 or £5 for under-16s and are available at the door. Visit brackleyjubileechoir.co.uk for more information.

4 MUSIC

Twist & Shout, The Core at Corby Cube, June 12.

Twist and Shout is a musical extravaganza brought to life by an all-star cast from London’s West End. The production explores the explosion of British music that began in 1962 and spans the vibrant decade, from the rise of Beatlemania to the era of Free Love and psychedelia. In Twist and Shout, audiences are invited to relive an unforgettable musical revolution when skirts got shorter, hair got longer, and rock 'n' roll reigned supreme. This show brings the golden era of British pop back to life with performances that pay homage to legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Manfred Mann, Lulu, Sandy Shaw, and many more. The cast delivers a non-stop feast of 40 classic hits that promises to have audience members singing and dancing along from start to finish. Theatregoers can expect to hear timeless anthems like She Loves You, Glad All Over, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ferry Cross The Mersey, Shout, You’re My World, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, and many more. And there’s more to Twist and Shout than the music – bespoke costumes, combined with stunning stage design, aim to bring the colours and culture of the Sixties to life. Tickets cost £28. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book or for more information.

5 COMEDY

Andy Hamilton, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 12.

In an intimate evening of comic reflection, reminiscence, and revelation, award-winning writer and comedian Andy Hamilton looks back over his more than 40 years in comedy and 70 years on the planet and answers some questions from the audience. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

6 COMEDY

Jenny Eclair: Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 8.

Still gigging to sell-out crowds after 40 years in the business, Jenny invites theatregoers to “look back at what she can remember before she forgets everything”. Punk poetry, animal impressions and baritone nursery rhyme singing may feature. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 THEATRE

...Earnest?, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

The Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit …Earnest? arrives following rave reviews ahead of an eagerly awaited West End run. When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play The Importance of Being Earnest gets underway, everything seems to be going perfectly to plan – that is, until the lead actor fails to arrive on cue and an actual audience member is chosen to star in the show. What follows is a madcap medley of impromptu games and spontaneous solutions as the desperate director does his best to keep this faithful production going. But with stage whiskey being swapped, off-the-cuff auditions being held and muffins being eaten, there’s just no telling what’s going to happen. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

8 COMEDY

Russell Kane: HyperActive, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 12.

One-man whirlwind, comedian, presenter, actor and author Russell Kane is out on the road again with his unique recipe of sharp wit and what the Mail on Sunday has called “storming physical comedy”. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 13.

The acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

10 THEATRE

The Girl On The Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, June 10 to 14.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel – an international phenomenon selling more than 20 million copies worldwide – this new production stars actress, TV presenter and radio broadcaster Laura Whitmore. She plays Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.