Temples to play hometown gig at Kettering's Music Barn Festival this summer

Temples will headline the Music Barn festival this summer.

Temples will play a hometown gig in Kettering this summer when they headline the Music Barn festival.

​It will be the first time the band have played in their home town since an in-store performance at HMV in 2019.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temples join a host of previously announced acts including Billy Lockett, Basslayerz, George Smeddles and Amplify who will play at the Music Barn Festival.

The festival takes place on Saturday, June 29, at Cranford, Kettering, with music across four stages.

Event manager Mark Robinson said: “The team has worked hard to put together what might be one of our strongest line ups.

"After a long period of international touring and album launches we have a homecoming performance from Temples, one of Kettering's finest and most respected rock outfits.

"Performing on the same stage will be Billy Lockett, the troubadour of Northampton, who seems to pour his heart into every note and melody.

"We also have lots going on the other stages with legendary jungle producer, DJ Aphrodite – an absolute titan of the scene whose productions have graced everything from film scores to internet memes.

"And, if you like your house music we have a real superstar coming to the fest – George Smeddles will be heading up the dance stage having played at some of the biggest clubs in the UK and Ibiza."

Temples formed in Kettering in 2012 and comprise of singer and guitarist James Bagshaw, bassist Tom Walmsley, guitarist and keyboard player Adam Smith and drummer Rens Ottnik.

They released their debut album Sun Structures in 2014 which was followed by Volcano in 2017, Hot Motion in 2019 and Exotico last year.

Temples’ sound melds psychedelic and alternative genres.

The quartet will headline The Saloon Stage which will also feature Billy Lockett, VC Pines, This Is Queen, Dub Catalyst, Fountain, Citadel and Silent Disco.

Northampton singer-songwriter Billy Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year.

The record featured the hit singles Hard Act To Follow, Not Okay and Last Thing On Your Mind.

Later this month, Lockett will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, supporting Zuccheron .

Elsewhere at the Music Barn, The Slade Stage will be headlined by George Smeddles who will be joined by Olive F, Rennie Peters, Chlo, Dupex, Andizz, 1905 Project, Mattie Sea, Stix x Shombo, Will Downer X RS, Submerge, Bry White, Eclectic Ballroom and DJ Gavlar.

Acts including Basslayerz, Aphrodite, The Scribes and Amplify will be playing on the Selecta Stage.

Organisers are still to announce acts which will be playing on the Electric Forge Stage.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £40 before fees. VIP upgrades are also available for £20.

Camping passes must be bought separately and cost £20 per pass.

The festival is for people over 18-years-old only.

Profits from the festival’s house bar will be donated to charity.