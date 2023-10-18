Teenage Dirtbags Wheatus head to Corby as part of mammoth three-month tour

Wheatus are heading to Corby.

Wheatus will headline The Clubhouse in Corby next month as part of a mammoth UK tour.

The band is nearing the end of a run of almost 50 dates and will headline the Northamptonshire venue on Saturday, November 4.

They are best known for the 2000 smash Teenage Dirtbag, which featured on their debut album.

The band, fronted by Brendan B Brown, have continued to tour and have released a further five albums and two live albums since their platinum selling debut.

Last month, Wheatus released the Just a Dirtbag Christmas EP and in December will release a special expanded 20-track edition of their self-titled debut album.

Brown said: “We’ve talked about doing a Christmas song for many years and this seemed like the perfect year to make it happen.”

“But after much discussion we couldn’t settle on just one idea and we wound up with five.

“So, we figured - why not make it an EP?

“There’s a big pop rock song, a vintage 1950s number, a dark and heavy one, a classy instrumental, and of course we couldn’t resist a Christmas Dirtbag…we wanted there to be something for everyone.”

Just a Dirtbag Christmas kicks off with Christmas Dirtbag, a new Santa-themed version of Wheatus’ mega-hit signature song Teenage Dirtbag.

It’s backed with three further festive-based tunes You Made Me Believe in Christmas, Feels Like Christmas, Mean Christmas and a string quartet version of Teenage Dirtbag.

More than two decades after its release, the original Teenage Dirtbag endures as a relatable high school misfit story and an irresistible singalong wherever karaoke bars are found.

With a memorable video featuring the cast of the 2000 teen cult film Loser, Teenage Dirtbag became a worldwide smash, reaching the Top 10 of Billboard’s modern rock chart as well as eight Top 10 charts around the world.

The song has enjoyed renewed popularity in recent years via TikTok, where users set montages of their throwback photos to the song.

Brown recently went viral on TikTok duetting with a video of himself singing the song’s falsetto chorus toward the end of the track.

Brown is joined in Wheatus by bassist Matthew Milligan, keyboardist Brandon Ticer, drummer KC Marotta and backing vocalists Joey Slater and Gabrielle Sterbenz.

Tickets for Wheatus at The Clubhouse in Corby cost £20 before fees and are available in advance via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/157129