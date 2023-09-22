Take That.

Take That will headline Stadium MK in Milton Keynes next year as part of a huge 29-date UK tour.

The band is set to release their ninth studio album This Life in November and will head out on tour in April, May and June, stopping in Milton Keynes on Thursday, May 30.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald joined on the tour by special guest, Olly Murs.

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

2011’s Progress tour broke box office records by selling more than one million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual ‘Top 25 Tours’ list, placing third worldwide.

In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38-date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and nine stadiums, selling more than 650,000 tickets.

Take That’s new single Windows is released today and sees the trio reunite for their first original composition in more than five years.

It tells the story of emerging from the darkness into the light and signals a new era for one of Britain’s best selling bands.

The musicality of Windows hints at what listeners can expect from This Life, the band’s ninth studio album and their first since 2017’s Wonderland.

The band said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record.

“It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives.

“We’re excited for this new chapter.”

2023 has already been an exciting year for the band, with a string of stellar performances including their most intimate in years at KOKO in support of War Child, a sell-out headline show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park and the King’s Coronation concert, watched by an audience of more than 12 million.

This summer also saw the release of the big-screen adaptation of their record-breaking musical, The Band. The film, titled Greatest Days starring Aisling Bea, was released in June to rave reviews across the board.

Formed as a five-piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 and Number 1 respectively.

Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling more than six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005’s The Ultimate Tour.

This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years.

Robbie’s return for 2011’s Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time.

Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III and 2017’s Wonderland, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

Take That are one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with more than 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 Number 1 hits in the UK.

Those who pre-order their new album from the official store before 10am on Tuesday, September 26, will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, September 27, at 9.30am.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 29 at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.takethat.com

Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees and €78.25 for Ireland including booking fee & venue facility fee.

Take That’s full UK tour includes the following dates:

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium