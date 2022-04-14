Take a sneak peek at Holdenby House's Alice in Wonderland Easter event in Northamptonshire

Holdenby House has given The Chronicle & Echo a sneak peek of their ‘Magic of Easter’ event happening this week.

The Alice in Wonderland themed Easter event – taking place on Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18 – will see Alice lay the trail for a huge Easter egg hunt in the Grade I gardens where King Charles I once walked. Every Alice token found will earn a free Easter egg and, each day, there will also be a golden egg hidden containing £100.

Visitors will be also be able to participate in egg painting, egg rolling, traditional fete games and enjoy bird flying displays from the falconry centre.

People will also have the opportunity to explore Holdenby House’s new Wildlife Wing, which is home to Roxy the Fox, Norma the hedgehog, rats Neil and Neon and more.

Connie’s Tea Parlour will be serving Wonderland cakes, afternoon teas and other treats in the Old Victorian Stableyard

Holdenby House’s ‘Magic of Easter’ event will be taking place on Sunday, April 17 from 11am to 4pm and Monday, April 18 from 12am to 3pm.

These times replace the standard weekend opening times and the gardens will not be open on Saturday, April 16.

Alice in Wonderland teas must be pre-booked and you can do so by emailing [email protected]

For prices, further details and to book tickets, visit www.holdenby.com.

'The Magic of Easter' at Holdenby House Sneak preview of the Alice in Wonderland themed Easter event at Holdenby House taking place on Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Jo Askew of Icarus Falconry. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds