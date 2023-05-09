Superstar and Northampton sensation Evolution Drops debut album "MISTAKES & PERFUME"

"I'm the evolution of man". Evolution is an independent rapper, producer, singer/songwriter and artist from Northampton, GB. He started his long awaited career from the young age of just 17, as his local college under the influence of Northampton rapper “slowthai”.

Local talent and superstar sensation Evolution Dropped his debut album “MISTAKES & PERFUME” mace in March 2023, and hasn't stopped gaining attention since its launch. The 23-year-old while still at university and working a part-time job in the retail sector, dropped his chart-topping album “MISTAKES & PERFUME” just in time for the scorching hot summer!

While the productions heavily leans towards UK Garage and Deep House, the album will do a number on you. Singles such as “Shadows (You & I)”, “Anxiety” and “Callin’ Your Name” heavily talk about the young star's struggles with mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and his daily life. Other topics that the album covers are not limited to “Partying”, Raving” on singles such as “Say Goodbye” with young Kent producer FRIXTION, the heavy UK bassline vibes really do put a screw face on the listener's face.

Evolution himself

In September 2021, Evolution was featured on BBC Radio Northampton, with his hit single “Control”, which subsequently featured multiple playlists from all around the UK, including, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

In early 2020, Evolution was approached by “New Boots”, a Northampton-based music blog, and was interviewed about his debut album.

Evolution released his debut album "Infectious Dreams" in December of 2019, shortly followed by his second record, "Late Night Dreaming", in 2020 which was successfully featured on Spotify’s Release Radar. He then released his hit single "Marijuana" with Walsh singer and social media star Ceri Pryce, which was his most successful record to date. His third album, "Through The Looking Glass" dropped in January 2021 and then re-released in April 2021, shortly followed by his debut EP "Bad Wolf".

The “INFECTIOUS DREAMS” era was an experimental project. From hard EDM undertones to pop and epic hip-hop production. “Late Night Dreaming” was mostly house orientated, again with pop influences.

Evolution himself

Through the looking glass was a self-produced album. Whilst the previous records heavily leaned more towards the EDM sound and style, “BAD WOLF” took heavy influences from the indie genre and bands/artists like Chase Atlantic, Post Malone, The Weeknd, SoMo. “Bad Wolf” was later released as an LP and was released in November 2021. Evolution’s entire discography hit 10K streams in August 2021.

In the latter half of 2021, he released his single “Falling for you”. An R&B ballad, mixed with Post Malone Vibes, and UK undertones.

Throughout the 2020s, Evolution appeared on a Youtube show called “Your Music Live” hosted by Pete Johns of Studio Live Today.

In the back end of the 2010s, Evolution did multiple performances at the Road Mender, in his hometown of Northampton. This allowed him to access the back door into the industry of live music.

His gigs are the most energetic shows you’ll ever go to! The energy and vibes he brings to the stage often sets off a trend of mosh pits, lots of jumping and not to forget, the screams of his fans shouting his lyrics back to a man who only wants the best for his loved ones.

Evolution plans to continue his story way into the 2020s and beyond. With a handful of gigs, 4 mixtapes, a handful of singles, and mostly self-produced music videos, he's in no way going to slow down. And will continue to smash the industry and make his mark.