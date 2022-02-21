Supergrass set for Roadmender return in April

Supergrass are headlining the Roadmender.

Brit rockers Supergrass are returning to Northampton to headline the Roadmender in April.

Formed in Oxford in 1993, Supergrass released their Mercury nominated number one debut album I Should Coco in 1995.

The record featured the hit singles Caught By The Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Loose It, Lenny and Alright.

They subsequently released another five acclaimed studio albums – 1997’s In It For The Money, 1999’s Supergrass, 2002’s Life On Other Planets, 2005’s Road To Rouen and 2008’s Diamond Hoo Ha as well as a best of compilation.

Other top 20 singles released by the band include Going Out, Richard III, Sun Hits The Sky, Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving.

Originally a trio comprising of Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn and Danny Goffey – Gaz’s brother Rob Coombes join in the early 2000s.

Together they have sold millions of records worldwide and scored the biggest-selling debut for Parlophone since The Beatles.

During their career, Supergrass have won NME, BRIT and Ivor Novello awards as well as other accolades and after disbanding in 2010, they reformed in 2019.

They headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, April 2.

Tickets cost £30 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.