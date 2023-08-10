Sunbelt Rentals is hosting a charity quiz night and disco in aid of The Lewis Foundation

The Sunbelt Rentals based in Moulton Park, Northampton are currently supporting cancer charity The Lewis Foundation as their 'Charity of The Year.'

The Lewis Foundation provides a variety of free gift packs and support to help adult cancer patients in hospital and the community. They currently provide 2000 gifts per month to 17 hospitals across the Midlands area.

Tickets are £10 per person, which includes your quiz and disco entry.

Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation with the Sunbelt Rentals Northampton team.

The team size is 4 - 6 people.

Team prizes for the winners are:

1st prize - Go Boat Experience for up to 8 people

2nd prize - £100 Love to shop voucher

There will also be a raffle and games on the night.

"It has been fantastic working alongside Karen and the team at Sunbelt Rentals this year. It was one of the many events they have organised and been a part of to help raise awareness and funds for The Lewis Foundation. They are working so hard to be a part of making a difference to adult cancer patients in our community, this is evident by businesses such as Goals in Northampton donating the use of a venue, the DJ gifting his time and local businesses donating prizes. We are proud to be supported by such a great company."

To book your space for the Quiz Night & Disco, visit: