Strange Bones heading to Northampton for Revive Live tour gig

Strange Bones are headlining The Black Prince in Northampton.

The Revive Live tour is returning to venues across the UK this month with Blackpool electro-punks Strange Bones and Manchester alternative trio Calva Louise set to play at The Black Prince in Northampton next week.

The shows follow the success of the inaugural tour which took place last summer and saw The National Lottery contribute £1m to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of hundreds of live gigs, enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge up-front costs associated with touring were fully covered.

Anyone who buys a ticket to any Revive Live gig can bring a friend for free as long as they can prove they are a National Lottery player.

The tour has again been put together with the Music Venue Trust, a registered charity created in January 2014 to help protect, secure and improve the UK live music network by securing the long-term future of grassroots music venues.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said: “The overwhelming success of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in the summer meant it wasn’t a difficult decision to push forward with another set of shows in partnership with our friends at The National Lottery.

“By choosing January, a traditionally quiet time of year for live music, to launch a second phase of the tour, we hope to start the new year with a bang and to create some positive momentum in 2022 for the grassroots music sector.”

Strange Bones released their debut album England Screams last year, with Calva Louise also releasing second album Euphoric.

Other acts playing venues around the country as part of the tour include Enter Shikari, Becky Hill, Bastille, Feeder, Kojey Radical, Maisie Peters and The Coral.

The money for this initiative comes from a National Lottery promotional fund and is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.

Promotions manager at The Black Prince, Phil Moore, said: “Revive Live is a great tool for getting artists back out in the road as the pandemic winds down.

“The hook up with The National Lottery has allowed the Music Venue Trust to get the finances to work to bring more established artists to grassroots venues like us, so it’s an excellent opportunity that we definitely wanted to take up.

“Strange Bones have developed a reputation for being one of the most exciting UK live bands and they and Calva Louise are a potent double bill to blow the post Christmas blues away.”

Both play the Northampton venue on Tuesday, January 25. Support is by Deaf Trap.

The Wytches were due to headline the venue on Thursday, January 6, however, the band has postponed their UK tour. A re-scheduled date is expected to be announced.