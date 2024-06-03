Stowaway reveals day and stage splits for acts playing this year’s festival

Greentea Peng.

The Stowaway Festival has announced full details of what days and stages acts will be performing on when it returns this summer.

Stowaway is back for the third edition from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18, with music across four stages.

This year’s headliners are Greentea Peng, Leftfield and Max Cooper.

Greentea Peng will headline the Main Stage on the opening night which will also feature sets by Oh my god! It's the Church, Nana Benz Du Togo, Me and My Friends, J.Morrison, Donna Thompson and Adjua.

Groove Armada will headline The Shake Off stage at midnight with a DJ set following Cinthie and Spooky Cash-Cash.

The Jetty will be headlined by PBR Streetgang with sets by Maxxi Soundsystem, Diamond Hands, Brennan, Ben Virgo, Llewellyn Bros, and Joe Vincent & L-Pole.

The following day, the Main Stage will be headlined by Leftfield, preceded by Joe Goddard, who is returning with a full live band after closing Stowaway in 2023.

Also performing will be Laura Misch, WheelUP, Snazzback, Family Rave ft. Chalkie and Sunday's Child.

The Shake Off stage will be headlined by Dillinja with sets by LTJ Bukem and DJ Fight.

The Jetty stage will be headlined by Worm Soundsystem with sets by George Oscar, Kykkos Sound, Wholesale Tropical, Thrilogy, More Soup DJs and George Powell.

On the final day at Stowaway, Max Cooper will headline the Main Stage with a live AV show. It is one of only two festival appearances Cooper is making this summer.

There will also be sets by London Afrobeat Collective, Ancient Infinity Orchestra, boci, The Good Stuff, Junior Jungle and Classical Mornings.

On the Sunday, comedy heads to The Shake Off stage with sets by Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Laura Smyth, Marlon Davis, Lindsey Santoro, Dinesh Nathan, Joey Page, Andy Stedman & Paul Revill.

Meanwhile, Artwork will close the festival with a DJ set on The Jetty stage which will also feature Thrilogy b2b Gallego, Pauli & King Louis, Frenic, Mr & Mrs Morrison and Discobobulator.

Stowaway Festival was created with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world.

Aside from the live music, there will be artisan food traders and bars selling craft ales, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic options.

Festival goers will also be able to take in wild swimming, canoeing and paddle boarding as well as wellness and relaxation sessions.

There will also be kids’ activities and a woodland spa.

Stowaway takes place at Blackpit Farm In Stowe. Adult tickets cost from £179 before fees.

Concession tickets are available for teens and children.