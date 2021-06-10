Stores get ready for return of annual Record Store Day this weekend

Chris Kent and his daughter Roxy outside Spun Out in Northampton.

Record Store Day returns on Saturday with the first of two ‘drops’ of limited-edition vinyl.

Collectors are, as usual, expected to be queuing from the early hours outside of stores in the county stocking official releases and there will be other events and sales during the day.

Northampton’s Spun Out and Vinyl Underground will both be stocking some of this year’s limited releases.

The Black Prince in Abington Square will be hosting a record fair featuring Spinadisc and sellers from across the region including Peppermintstore, Palais Music and many others.

Like last year, Spun Out will be limiting numbers inside of the shop and also collecting lists from people in the queue to prepare what they want.

Owner Chris Kent said: “We’re going to be doing the same thing to some degree, but this time around, we're going to do ten people in at once, we can easily do that with social distancing and it’ll be one in one out after that.

“Collecting lists off people again makes things less hectic and allows people to have a bit of time wandering around inside.

“It also means we're able to tell people in the queue if the records they want have already gone.”

Mr Kent added it also allows people to have a “rummage around” at the wider selection of records being released without having to worry about finding the records on their lists.

People will have a maximum of 20 minutes to browse and make their purchases.”

This year, there are limited releases by acts including Mogwai, Deftones, Motorhead, Joe Strummer, The Future Sound Of London and many others.

Like last year, because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus, Record Store Day has been split into two events with a second on July 17.

Usually, sellers are not allowed to list stock online, but from 6pm, remaining releases from Saturday’s drop will be available.

Talking about this year’s releases, Mr Kent said: “Everyone's got personal tastes and it's hard to pick a standout thing, but lot of people will be after the Lady Gaga release.

“I’ve been asked about that more than anything else, but that's because we’ve got a fairly young audience of record buyers.

“There’s always a lot of interest in The Kinks, Ariana Grande and Little Mix - stuff like that.

“People are after everything from Mogwai to Ed Sheeran.”

Spun Out will have DJs throughout the day and live music.

As with previous years, Vinyl Underground will be selling from the rear of its store, accessed via The Ridings before moving to the Black Prince to join up with other sellers.

Owner Aidy West Harland said: “It will be different again this year, with two split days over summer.

“Some of the best RSD moments are a busy shop with lots of customer interaction and music sharing, but it will continue to be a bit more spaced out.

“We will be out the back of the building in The Ridings at 8am like last year with all the releases, using the undercover outdoor space and for easy queuing.

“The new shop space upstairs will also be open, fully stocked.

“Interest in the special releases has been strong, it’s difficult to promote any sort of shop event at the moment, so it’s great to have the record fair at The Black Prince.

“I’m sure many people will stay there through to the evening as they have live gigs from 7pm.

“Requests have been varied this year. Primal Scream and Rage Against The Machine have been popular wants.

“For us the Blue Note remix 7" looks tasty plus the Blackbeard (Dennis Bovell) dub reissue.

“There will be a lot of good-looking records, the major labels do a good job of this.”

Record Store Day Drop 1 is on Saturday, June 12.

Both Vinyl Underground and Spun Out will be opening from 8am.

The record fair in the garden of The Black Prince runs from 11am until 4pm.

Other record stores in the region will be open as usual including Spiral Archive in Overstone Road, Northampton, which is currently running a half-price sale as it is sadly closing down due to reasons beyond its control. It will be open on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Visual Vinyl will also be open at its different stores across the region – individual locations and opening times are available online.