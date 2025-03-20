Stone Roses tribute act to mark Spike Island gig at The Black Prince
The show in 1990 saw the Mancunian band play to more than 28,000 people.
The tribute act are playing 40 dates across the UK and headline The Black Prince on Friday, March 21.
Expect all of the biggest hits including ‘I Am The Resurrection’, ‘Made Of Stone’, ‘Fools Gold’, ‘Waterfall’, ‘She Bangs The Drums’ and many more. Support is by The Fazed.
The Stone Roses released their eponymous debut album in 1989 and its follow up Second Coming in 1994. After disbanding in the mid 1990s, they reformed in 2011 – going on to play a number of shows before against splitting.
The Total Stone Roses then return to the region in July to headline the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Friday, July 11.
Tickets cost £15 in advance via https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-total-stone-roses/the-black-prince/3249004
