Stone Roses tribute act to celebrate band’s eponymous debut at The Black Prince

The Total Stone Roses.

Acclaimed tribute act The Total Stone Roses will headline The Black Prince this week.

In recent years, the group have been busy impressing audiences across the country, building up a solid base of fans eager to enjoy some of indie’s most iconic hits by the Mancunian legends.

At the Northampton venue on Saturday, they will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the eponymous Stone Roses debut album.

As well as tracks from this iconic album, the set will feature other album tracks, b-sides and rarities.

The Total Stone Roses headline the Abington Square venue on Saturday, March 9.

Support is by Luton’s Bowfinger.