Stone Roses hits heading to The Picturedrome this week

Tribute act The Total Stone Roses will be performing the biggest hits of the iconic Mancunians at The Picturedrome this week.

The band is heading to the Northampton venue this Friday, October 7.

Throughout the last year or so, The Total Stone Roses have returned to playing gigs and building up a solid fan base, making them a force to be reckoned with in the tribute scene.

All aged in their early to mid 20s, The Total Stone Roses play with a passion, vigour, arrogance and charisma that cannot be faked.

They will be playing a 90-minute set featuring all of the best material including She Bangs The Drums, Fools Gold, Waterfall, I Wanna Be Adored and Love Spreads.

Members of The Total Stone Roses are all pro musicians and Leeds College of Music graduates who strive to re-create the Roses’ sound live.

The Stone Roses formed in Manchester in the early 1980s, comprising of Ian Brown, John Squire, Mani and Reni

They released their self-titled debut album in 1989 and its follow up, Second Coming in 1994.

After disbanding in 1995, they reformed in the 2010s to play festivals and headline gigs before splitting again.