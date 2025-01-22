Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Police frontman was set to receive a lifetime achievement award this week

Music icon Sting has been forced to cancel shows as part of his US tour.

The musician has also had to cancel an appearance at an awards ceremony where he was to receive a lifetime achievement award

Here’s when the US tour dates are set to take place alongside his current UK tour dates in the summer.

Sting has been forced to cancel several upcoming events after falling ill, including two tour dates and an awards show where he was set to receive a lifetime achievement.

The 73-year-old former Police frontman has now had to push back shows in California and Arizona, which are now set to take place later this month (January 2025), while his performance at the Bass Magazine Awards has also been cancelled.

Sting has had to cancel several US appearances this week due to doctors advice. | Frame

In a statement shared on social media, management for the artist explained: “On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday.

“And postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29.’

Fans who already have tickets are encouraged to keep them, as they’ll be valid for the new dates. No news if these postponed tour dates will have an effect on the UK leg of his Sting 3.0 World Tour, due to start on June 18 2025 at the Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire

Though Sting is also scheduled to perform at the LA FireAid concert later this month, his appearance will depend on his recovery.

Where is Sting touring in the UK during his 2025 world tour?

Sting is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates still:

18 Jun 2025 - Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire

19 Jun 2025 - 22 Jun 2025 - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

22 Jun 2025 - Liverpool Pier Head, Liverpool

24 Jun 2025 - Lincoln Castle, Lincoln

25 Jun 2025 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

27 Jun 2025 - Cannock Chase Forest, Rugeley

28 Jun 2025 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

24 Jul 2025 - 27 Jul 2025 - Latitude Festival, Suffolk

24 Oct 2025 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

26 Oct 2025 - Eventim Apollo, London

27 Oct 2025 - Eventim Apollo, London

Are you heading to see Sting on one of his many tour dates in the UK in 2025? Let us know your thoughts about this story by leaving a comment down below