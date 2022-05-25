Steve Harley brings acoustic tour to The Core in Corby this weekend

Steve Harley

Original Cockney Rebel Steve Harley is on the road touring in support of his latest acoustic album.

Harley released Uncovered in 2020 and will bring his acoustic band to The Core theatre in Corby on Saturday, May 28.

He will be joined by long-standing violinist and guitarist Barry Wickens, Oli Heyhurst on double bass and Dave Delarre on lead acoustic guitar.

Steve has been playing live shows around the world for more than 45 years and the thrill of another night in another place to another audience has not dimmed at all.

He said: “We have real adventures on tour. I’ve seen the Northern Lights, the midnight sun and dozens of wonderful galleries, museums and great cities, all on my down-time. I have a great life as a wandering minstrel.”

Uncovered includes a re-recording of Harley’s popular song Love, Compared With You with a newly composed third verse, plus 11 other songs.