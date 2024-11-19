Stephen Tanner to play his first ‘ticketed’ headline gig at V&B
Tanner, who released his latest single Beryl last month, has previously supported and worked with the likes of Billy Lockett, Maddox Jones and other acts from across the Northants music scene.
The gig will be the musician’s first solo ticketed headline event.
He said: “When it came to choosing where it should be held, it could only have ever been Northampton.
“I may live in Lincolnshire, for now, but my musical heart has an NN postcode and V&B is a venue I love and have played many times.”
Tanner’s single Beryl followed The Kite and Your Love’s No Good Around Here which have both also been released this year.
The gig on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to feature recent singles as well as new material.
In recent years, Tanner has had tracks played on local and regional BBC radio stations.
Support at the Northampton venue in St Giles Square is by Amii Dawes.
Doors open at 6.30pm, music is from 7pm. Admission is £7 and advance tickets are available via https://wegottickets.com/event/636218
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/stephentannermusic
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.