Francis Rossi is headlining Royal & Derngate next year. Photo by Lynn Frances Photography.

Status Quo guitarist Francis Rossi will headline Royal & Derngate next year after adding 30 new dates to his UK tour.

‘An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More…’ heads to the Northampton venue on Sunday, September 28, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

These shows will feature songs Rossi has never played before in this format and offer first hand backstage tales about appearing more than 100 times on Top Of The Pops, why they went on first at Live Aid, life with Rick Parfitt, the hits, fellow stars and misadventures across the world - all cut through with Francis’ wit and humour.

On the night, Rossi will perform many of his signature hits as well as some personal favourites and deeper cuts on his Acoustasonic guitar.

The story starts with ‘Pictures of Matchstick Men’ but continues right up to the present day.

Rossi said: “I am delighted to add these extra dates for the 2025 tour.

“This is a brand new show so I am looking forward to taking it to new venues and new crowds, but also returning to some of my favourite places in the UK.

“The show lifts the lid on a lot of what went on in the world of Status Quo, and I build in plenty of songs along the way – lots of my classic hits, but there are also versions of songs that I haven’t tried in the format before, and I have to say they sound fantastic. There’s a lot to get through so don’t be late.”

As well as the continuing success with Status Quo – the band had a fully packed calendar of gigs once again this year – Francis has been enjoying taking his one-man show out on the road.

The shows will lift the curtain on what life is really like in one of Britain’s biggest bands and also provide some context for all the crazy stuff that has happened along the way.

A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available for each show and will include a pre-show meet and greet with Rossi, the chance to have items signed, photos, one of the best seats for the show and an exclusive tour merchandise item.

Tickets will be available via www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/francis-rossi