Spiral Archive relocates to new home in Northampton town centre

Alex Novak outside of Spiral Archive's former home in St Michael's Road.

Long running record store Spiral Archive has re-opened at a new location in Northampton town centre.

The shop, run by Alex Novak, has occupied several sites across the town since originally opening more than 20 years ago.

For more than a decade, Spiral Archive has been in St Michael’s Road, however, it closed in July following proposed changes to its tenancy agreement.

It has now relocated to the first floor of 43 Hazelwood Road, above Merland Copy & Print Shop.

Talking about his new home, Mr Novak said: “It chose me. In the time frame I was presented with it was the most immediate option.

“Compared to St Michael’s Road it is a smaller space so it made me rethink all aspects of what I do.

“I decided just to concentrate on vinyl in the shop and only in certain genres.

“Quality as opposed to quantity. A lot of other stock has been shifted online.”

Spiral Archive has previously occupied a number of sites across Northampton since opening in 1999.

It started life above a cafe in Wellington Street - off Abington Street.

However, it quickly out-grew its home there and moved into a building it shared with The Emporium.

When that closed, Mr Novak moved Spiral Archive to the former Fishmarket - now the town’s bus interchange - which at the time was an arts venue hosting exhibitions and live music.

Once that was closed for re-development, Spiral Archive moved to its former home in St Michaels’ Road.

Over the years, Spiral Archive has stocked music on a number of different formats but it will only be selling vinyl at its Hazelwood Road home.

Talking about keeping Spiral Archive going through the coronavirus pandemic and about his plans for the future, Mr Novak said: “The last two years have been a challenge with the pandemic, and now having to move.

“But, ‘where there’s a will’, ‘what doesn’t kill you,’ and all those other clichés.

“I certainly will be doing more online alongside the shop, using gigs and record fairs as ways to reach new audiences.

“Interest in records has been increasing, with people either re-discovering their record collections or getting their first taste. It’s driven by real enthusiasts for the format.

“Spiral Archive is going to be around for the foreseeable.”

Spiral Archive will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 3pm.

However, Mr Novak is asking people to book appointments by calling 07974885450 or by emailing [email protected]