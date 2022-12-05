Spinadisc Records pair plan Christmas party gig featuring Northants acts

FFSYTHO?! and Rolling Thunder

Some of the best talent from across the Northants music scene will be heading to The Black Prince this month to take part in the annual Spinadisc fundraising Christmas party.

Co-headliners FFSYTHO?! and Rolling Thunder (pictured above) will join Maddox Jones, Balter, Sharmaine and Clearcut at the Abington Square venue on Friday, December 16.

Online record shop Spinadisc is run by Mark Thorneycroft and Simon Starkey.

Talking about the event, Mr Starkey said: “We organised our first Spinadisc Christmas Party last year and it was really good fun and we also had the Ukraine benefit gig this year which did really well.

"We just thought, lets do it again for Christmas, lets get a really diverse line up of really interesting local acts playing. We’re so, so excited about the line up.”

Both Mr Starkey and Mr Thorneycroft worked at Spinadisc when it was in Abington Street in Northampton. In 2020, they revived the brand 15 years after it closed its doors.

Both will be DJ-ing before, between and after the acts.

Mr Starkey said: "FFSYTHO?! and Rolling Thunder are our joint headliners with the latter closing the night.

"FFSYTHO?! is an absolute force of nature and we’ve been keeping track on her for the last couple of years. Coupled with her DJ Mark Ski, they’re always caustic and exciting.

"Rolling Thunder are getting better and better. They’ve got the songs and are so tight now.

"We helped Maddox Jones with his album launch and we’re delighted to have him. He’s a big name, a proper performer.

"Steve Facer and Mark saw Sharmaine and the launch party for the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards and were really impressed with her and we have a couple of indie bands to complete the line up.”

The night will be raising money for EVE and Tonic Music For Mental Health.

Eve is a Northamptonshire refuge which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Tonic Music For Mental Health is a charity which runs programmes to support mental health related training and support tailored to the music industry.

Mr Starkey said: “We’ve lost some people this year, it’s important to us that we raise awareness of these charities, spread the love a bit and raise some money for them as well.

"It’s always a good night at The Black Prince on a Friday, there’s always such a nice range of different people and we hope there’s going to be a good party vibe on the night.”

For more information about both charities the night is supporting, visit eveda.org.uk/womens-refuge and www.tonicmusic.co.uk

Tickets for the The Spinadisc Charity Christmas Party cost £5 in advance via www.skiddle.com/e/36232629 or £7 on the door. Doors open at 7pm.

This is a 16+ event, however, 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

For more information, visit www.spinadisc.co.uk.