Space to bring Blood and Bubblegum tour to Northampton this weekend

Space are headlining The Black Prince on Saturday.

Liverpudlian indie rockers Space return to Northampton this weekend as part of their Blood and Bubblegum tour.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Space formed in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with their debut album Spiders which was released in 1996 and its follow up Tin Planet which followed in 1998.

Most Popular

They’re best known for singles including Female Of The Species, Me and You Versus The World, Neighbourhood, Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones – a duet with Cerys Matthews from Catatonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest single, Blood and Bubblegum was released earlier this month.

Space melded dark humoured lyrics, indie rock and elements of hip-hop post-punk and techno.

They have sold millions of records worldwide and headline the Abington Square venue on Saturday, December 7.

Support is by Headfeeder. Tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/38215907