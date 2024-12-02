Space to bring Blood and Bubblegum tour to Northampton this weekend

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 20:37 BST
Space are headlining The Black Prince on Saturday.placeholder image
Space are headlining The Black Prince on Saturday.
Liverpudlian indie rockers Space return to Northampton this weekend as part of their Blood and Bubblegum tour.​

Space formed in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with their debut album Spiders which was released in 1996 and its follow up Tin Planet which followed in 1998.

Most Popular

    They’re best known for singles including Female Of The Species, Me and You Versus The World, Neighbourhood, Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones – a duet with Cerys Matthews from Catatonia.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Their latest single, Blood and Bubblegum was released earlier this month.

    Space melded dark humoured lyrics, indie rock and elements of hip-hop post-punk and techno.

    They have sold millions of records worldwide and headline the Abington Square venue on Saturday, December 7.

    Support is by Headfeeder. Tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/38215907

    Related topics:SpaceNorthampton
    News you can trust since 1931
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice