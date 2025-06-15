Soul-pop singer-songwriter Maddox Jones back with Latin-tinged single Pineapple Salsa

Maddox Jones and Dave Crawford.

Northants soul-pop singer-songwriter Maddox Jones has released new single ‘Pineapple Salsa’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track, which originally featured on his 2024 sophomore album ‘Waiting For The World To Turn’ was released last week and is a sun-soaked, Latin-tinged pop anthem packed with acoustic guitars, Latin percussion, trumpet hooks and Maddox’s signature melodic charm.

The accompanying new video is equal parts music video, cooking show spoof and retro sitcom chaos while the track itself is a feel-good summer jam bursting with flirtation and flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Maddox Jones released a deluxe edition of his second album, ‘(Still) Waiting For The World To Turn’, which featured reimagined fan favourites like ‘21’, and came hot off the back of Maddox Jones’ live appearances with Lucy Spraggan and a run of dates opening for pop icon Will Young on his UK comeback tour.

This month, the musician has been on the road supporting critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson.

Former frontman of The Departure, Maddox Jones launched his solo career in 2020 with the EP, ‘Headspace’ which reached number four in the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart.

Its 2021 follow-up single, ‘Can’t Wait for the Summer’ followed, hitting the top spot on the same chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has garnered acclaim across the industry, earning a spot at number five on Music Week’s Commercial Pop and Upfront Club Chart with ‘Make Me Yours’ off his debut album ‘Believe It’.

‘Pineapple Salsa’ is out now on regular streaming platforms via Radikal Records.

In October, Maddox Jones will head out on a headline tour which includes a hometown gig at The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, October 16.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/maddoxjones