Soul-pop singer-songwriter Maddox Jones back with Latin-tinged single Pineapple Salsa
The track, which originally featured on his 2024 sophomore album ‘Waiting For The World To Turn’ was released last week and is a sun-soaked, Latin-tinged pop anthem packed with acoustic guitars, Latin percussion, trumpet hooks and Maddox’s signature melodic charm.
The accompanying new video is equal parts music video, cooking show spoof and retro sitcom chaos while the track itself is a feel-good summer jam bursting with flirtation and flavour.
In April, Maddox Jones released a deluxe edition of his second album, ‘(Still) Waiting For The World To Turn’, which featured reimagined fan favourites like ‘21’, and came hot off the back of Maddox Jones’ live appearances with Lucy Spraggan and a run of dates opening for pop icon Will Young on his UK comeback tour.
This month, the musician has been on the road supporting critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson.
Former frontman of The Departure, Maddox Jones launched his solo career in 2020 with the EP, ‘Headspace’ which reached number four in the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart.
Its 2021 follow-up single, ‘Can’t Wait for the Summer’ followed, hitting the top spot on the same chart.
He has garnered acclaim across the industry, earning a spot at number five on Music Week’s Commercial Pop and Upfront Club Chart with ‘Make Me Yours’ off his debut album ‘Believe It’.
‘Pineapple Salsa’ is out now on regular streaming platforms via Radikal Records.
In October, Maddox Jones will head out on a headline tour which includes a hometown gig at The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, October 16.
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/maddoxjones