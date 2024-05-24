Soul icon Kenny Thomas to bring Behind The Groove club night to Northampton

Kenny Thomas is headlining the Roadmender in September.

Iconic UK soul-singer and musician Kenny Thomas is bringing his much-anticipated Behind The Groove club night to the Roadmender later this year.

Thomas, who will headline the night, will be joined by singer songwriter Maddox Jones and other guest DJs at the Northampton venue on Friday, September 20.

Kenny Thomas remains one of the most important and successful UK soul icons of his generation.

His debut album Voices sold 600,000 copies in the first two weeks of its release in 1991.

He has also clocked up eight top 40 singles and two top 10 records while also picking up two BRIT Award Nominations for Best Male Vocalist and Best Newcomer.

He said: “This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while now, so it’s with great excitement I’m bringing some remarkable talent together for a night to celebrate soul music, music memories and good vibes.”

Since his debut, Thomas has released numerous albums. His most recent record Him was released this year.

Northants singer songwriter Maddox Jones released his debut album Believe It in 2022 and his latest single Change My Number in April.

Jones has been working on material for his second album and also a song to promote this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 competition.

Behind the Groove is one of three club nights taking place across the UK and follows Kenny’s sold-out UK tour in 2023 and 2024.

Tickets cost £32.50 in advance and are available via seetickets and the venue.