SOiL will headline the Roadmender this Winter.

Chicago heavy rockers SOiL will headline the Roadmender this year on the final date of their UK tour.

The band, who have sold millions of records worldwide, head to the Northampton venue on Sunday, November 17.

SOiL formed in the late 1990s and are best known for their single Halo which featured on their second album Scars.

Their ‘Era’ set at the Northampton venue will see them performing songs exclusively from the 2001 album.

It will be the first time since the release of the album that SOiL has played an ‘All Scars’ set.

SOiL comprise of guitarist Adam Zadel, bassist Tim King, singer Ryan McCombs and drummer T.J. Taylor.

Joining SOIL will be Californian nu-metallers (Hed) P.E, Nonpoint and The Union Underground.

Tickets cost £25 in advance before booking fees via www.seetickets.com/event/soil/the-roadmender/2967633