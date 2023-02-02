slowthai to headline hometown gig at Northampton’s Black Prince to celebrate Ugly album release

slowthai will release new album Ugly in March. Photo by George Muncey.

slowthai will return to The Black Prince next month for a special hometown show on the same day his forthcoming album Ugly is released.

The rapper will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, March 3, as part of a short run of six dates to celebrate his eagerly awaited third record.

The tour will also see slowthai return to the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Saturday, February 25.

The gig next month will be the first time slowthai has performed at the Northampton venue since his 2018 Circus tour, which preceded the release of his Mercury Prize nominated debut album, Nothing Great About Britain.

Promotions manager at The Black Prince, Phil Moore said: “We’re over the moon to have our local hero gracing our stage again.

“I last saw slowthai when he sold out Brixton Academy and he’s playing Wembley Stadium this summer with Blur.

“To be gracing our five metre wide stage again, it’s all a bit surreal really.

“slowthai likes to look into our eyes at his shows, the crowd interaction is everything really.

“So him doing this grassroots tour makes a lot of sense.”

Tickets for all the gigs on this tour will cost £1 and a pre-sale sign up will run until 11.59pm on Thursday, February 9. Pre-sale codes will then be distributed the following day.

A pre-sale will then take place on Monday, February 13, ahead of tickets going on general sale on Wednesday, February 15.

While slowthai joined Joe Talbot from Idles at a DJ set by the latter last year, March’s gig will be his first in Northampton since he played at the Roadmender in 2019.

slowthai recently gave fans a taste of what to expect on Ugly with new single Selfish.

The track saw slowthai pivot away from rap and some of the more polished sounds of 2021 album Tyron, to a more alternative post-punk guitar and drum driven sound.

The title of the LP - an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself - is tattooed beneath slowthai’s left eye.

Talking about the record, he said: “The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew.

“The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present.

“And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.”

Ugly was recorded by producer Dan Carey in his home studio alongside frequent collaborator Kwes Darko.

It also features acts including Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon and Fontaines D.C.

It will feature the tracks Yum, Selfish, Sooner, Feel Good, Never Again, F**k It Puppet, HAPPY, UGLY, Falling, Wotz funny, Tourniquet and 25% Club.

For full details visit https://www.slowthai.com

The Best Night Of Your Life Tour will see slowthai play the following dates:

February 23 – The Independent, Sunderland

February 24 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

February 2 – Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

March 1 – George Tavern, London

March 2 – Moles, Bath

March 3 – The Black Prince, Northampton