slowthai shares life stories in new 18-part Mindset series
slowthai: “I think people know me from some of the more out-there stuff I do, but that’s not the whole story."
slowthai has shared stories of growing up in Northampton and life lessons in a new 18-part audio series.
The rapper, currently on a UK tour promoting his second album Tyron, is one of the latest people to be featured on the broadcasting platform Mindset.
Each month, Mindset announces new audio collections with different artists.
Every collection is produced directly with them, allowing them to share stories and experiences in their own words.
Talking about his collection, slowthai said: “I think people know me from some of the more out-there stuff I do, but that’s not the whole story.
“With Mindset, I’m able to share a different side of myself and, hopefully, help those going through similar struggles feel understood and gain some positivity from this series.”
The Mindset app is available on both Apple and Android stores with the introduction and first episodes of each Mindset Collection available for free.
Other people to feature on it include musicians Summer Walker and Eric Nam, 6lack and Woosung
Mindset, which is based in Los Angeles, launched in February 2021 and subsequently raised more than $8.7m of investment funding.
For more details, visit https://www.getmindset.com
slowthai’s Mindset Collection episode list is:
Introduction
Episode 1: Mommy’s Boy
Episode 2: A Beautiful Little Alien
Episode 3: F*** the Internet
Episode 4: The Maddest Stories
Episode 5: Northampton’s Child
Episode 6: The Hate You Have Will Fade
Episode 7: Outro
Booster 1: 21 Questions
Booster 2: Pointless Opinions
Booster 3: Stand For Something
Booster 4: Happiness
Booster 5: My Favourite Movies
Booster 6: How To Make A Song
Booster 7: Don’t Take Life So Seriously
Booster 8: Tips To Buying a House
Booster 9: Get Out Of Bed
Booster 10: Say No To Yes Men