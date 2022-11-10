slowthai

slowthai has returned with new single I Know Nothing and an impassioned message about using social media for good.

The track has been released in conjunction with Beats By Dre’s Defy The Noise campaign, which is highlighting the criticism and abuse levelled at footballers and other people online.

Talking about the new track on his social media platforms, slowthai said: “I know nothing is a fight back against those people who are so quick to put the blame on the younger generation.

“In a world full of misinformation and judgement it only reveals the true intentions of how miserable people’s lives must be as they are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and applaud or point out people’s failures or vulnerabilities.

Most Popular

“Instead, we should be lifting people up when we see them fall.

“Social media can and should be used as a tool for connection and good but instead it serves to gloat and punch down.

“It fails to show the harsh reality we live in, which can lead to isolation and depression.

“Let’s lift each other up”

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Know Nothing has been produced by Dan Carey, who has previously worked with the likes of Fontaines D.C., Squid and Foals. It was also co-produced by long-time collaborator Kwes Darko and Zach Nahome.

slowthai recently revealed he has finished work on his third album, which is expected to be released next year.

While slowthai has featured on tracks by Idles, Kevin Abstract and Pa Salieu, this is his first new music as the lead artist since his 2021 sophomore album Tyron.

slowthai hasn’t announced any details of his third record yet, but recently appeared on Instagram and Twitter with Ugly written under his left eye which was accompanied with the post “album 3 done. ugly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second album Tyron featured the singles Mazza, NHS and Feel Away and follows 2019’s Mercury Prize nominated debut LP Nothing Great About Britain.