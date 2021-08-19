slowthai postpones inaugural Happyland festival in Northampton

Happyland has been postponed.

slowthai’s Happyland festival which was due to take place next month at The County Ground in Northampton has been postponed.

The event was set to see the rapper perform along side the likes of Idles, Beabadoobee, Greentea Peng, Shygirl and many others.

In a statement published on slowthai’s social media platforms today, he said: “I’m taking the decision to postpone the inaugural Happyland festival.

“Unfortunately due to things out of my control we couldn't put the show together at the standard that I wanted for the first ever event, so I feel the right thing to do is put the dream of Happyland on pause for now and look to next year.

“The idea of 15,000 people coming together under the Happyland banner filled my heart and gave me so much energy and I want to thank all of you who got your tickets to this happy place. I’ll see you soon.”

The full included slowthai, Idles, Beabadoobee, Greentea Peng, Shygirl, Pa Salieu, Easy Life, Izzie Givvs and Ethan P Flynn.

slowthai is still due to play a series of sold out shows at intimate venues across the UK, including one at the Roadmender in Northampton next month as well as a tour at larger venues next year.

Information on a new date for Happyland is expected to be released as soon as possible.